Pokemon Go Barbaracle: Here's A Guide On How To Catch Barbaracle In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has become one the most played handheld games. The game brings nostalgic recollections of the widely adored anime and places the major parts in the shoes of a Pokemon Trainer. It has been planned in a manner where players can really take off of their home and quest for Pokemon to get all through the world. Players are also attempting to evolve their existing Pokemons to the next stage. Many want to learn how to catch Barbaracle in Pokemon Go?

How to catch Barbaracle in Pokemon Go?

Barbaracle is not present in Pokemon Go at the moment, but when it comes to the best approach to catch a Barbaracle in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Barbaracle for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the general ways of catching any Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Barbaracle Stats

Barbaracle is a part of the 6th Generation of Pokemon and is found in the Kalos region. Barbaracle evolution doesn’t exist, it evolves from Binacle. There is a special thing about the Binacle evolution, when it is evolving into Barbaracle, two Binacle multiply into 7 and take the shape of Barbaracle. This Pokemon looks like a huge rock with hands protruding out from each side.

Barabarcle is a strong Pokemon and has the fighting power of 7 Binacls, making it one of the strongest Pokemon in the game. Barbaracle is not present in Pokemon Go at the moment, but when it arrives, it will surely become one of the top catches in the game. With enormous fighting power, this Pokemon will also prove to a valuable asset to the player’s battling arsenal. To get the very best out of this Pokemon, players should get well versed with Barbaracle best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Barbaracle stats below:

Pokémon GO Barbaracle is a Rock and Water type Pokemon with a max CP of 3025, 194 attack, 205 defense and 176 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Barbaracle weakness is Electric, Fighting, Grass and Ground type moves. Barbaracle is boosted by Partly Cloudy and Rain weather. Barbaracle best moveset is Water Gun and Grass Knot (12.24 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

