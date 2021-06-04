Pokemon Go Battle Night Returns To The Game From Go Battle League Season 8

Pokemon Go Battle Night has been one of the most successful in-game events. Now with Go Battle League Season 8, Pokemon Go Battle Night is returning to the game. During Pokemon Go Battle Night, a player gets three times the Stardust for winning battles, ranking up in GO Battle League, and completing sets of battles. Additionally, another two times Stardust bonus is applicable from June 28 to July 12, 2021, which is not combined with the bonus during Pokemon Go Battle Night. Keep reading for more details about Pokemon go Battle Night and season 8.

Pokemon Go Battle Night

With a Pokemon Go update, the new Go Battle League Season 8 has already begun from May 31, 2021. In this season, Mienfoo is making its Pokemon debut. On the official website, it is mentioned that the new Pokemon is a guaranteed encounter reward once a player reaches rank 5. The Element Cup and Ultra League Remix are also returning to Pokemon Go, scheduled on Monday, June 28, 2021, and Monday, July 26, 2021, respectively, with more events in the month of August.

🎉Mark your calendars! GO Battle Night is returning! 🎉



Enjoy a 3× Stardust bonus in win rewards and a total of 20 battle sets! More details here: https://t.co/jN0TNfEmZ4#GOBattle — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 1, 2021

Pokemon Go Live has officially announced the return of Go Battle Nights to this season, and fans are excited about it. As stated earlier, a player would receive three times the Stardust for ranking up, winning battles, and completing sets of battles. A player would be able to complete 20 sets of GO Battle League battles, making a total of up to 100 battles. Pokemon Go Battle Night is scheduled on the following days.

June 3, 2021, Thursday

July 11, 2021, Sunday

August 26, 2021, Thursday

With the Pokemon Go update, a player can look forward to three cups this season: Greate League Remix, Ultra League Remix, and Element Cup. Other than that, two new attacks are being added to Pokemon Go: Rock-type Weather ball and Feather Dance. Pokemon Go team has also mentioned on their official website that the ranking system and attacks for trainer battles are updates in the new season. Besides, the Pokemon Go team has also asked players to play the game with safety and complete awareness of the surroundings.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO LIVE