Pokemon GO Championship 2022 Series: Check who can participate and more

For the first time ever, Pokemon Go players will be able to take part in the Pokemon Go Championship 2022 Series. Apart from Pokemon Go players, other ways to play are Pokemon TCG, Pokemon Video Games and Pokken Tournament DX. To participants delight, all the players that earned points in the 2020 season will have their points carried forward to the season next year. The championship and prize schedule will mostly be the same as that for the 2020 season.

Pokemon Go players who are in the senior and the masters age division will be able to take part in the events during the Pokemon Go Championship 2022 Series. Additionally, players must also be above the age of digital consent in their respective markets. The Senior Division players need to be born in 2006, 2007, 2008, or 2009. The players in the Master's Division need to be born in 2005 or earlier.

How to register for the Pokemon Go Championship 2022 series?

Trainers will be able to register for the Pokemon Go Championship Series event via a two-phase registration window. Those who achieve Legend Rank in a Go battle Leauge season will be able to register during a short early registration. Once the early registrations close, all remaining spots will be made available for players of any rank. The official website also states that online registrations for the earliest events will be open in January 2022. Do keep in mind that a player would need to link their Pokemon Go account to a Trainer Club account in order to register.

Pokemon Go regional and international championships rewards

Pokémon Go will be featured at select events, including Regional and International Championships. Top Pokémon Go players at these events will win an invitation to the 2022 Pokémon World Championships. The player who comes first in the Regional Championships will receive a travel award and World Championship invite. The player who comes second will get a World Championship invite. For International Championships, the first and the second-place winners will get an invite and travel award, while the third and fourth-place winners will get invites only.

As mentioned on the Pokemon Go Live website, "In 2022, you’ll be able to participate in live, in-person Pokémon GO competitions, including Regional Championships and International Championships. Top Trainers can earn an invitation to the Pokémon World Championships, prize money, and other exciting rewards!"