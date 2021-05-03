Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Chandelure: Know Chandelure Best Moveset, Weakness, Evolution, Counters & More

Pokemon Go has a plethora of pokemon to choose from and making an informed choice is the best way to go. Learn more about Pokemon Go Chandelure here.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
pokemon go

Pokemon Go Chandelure


Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game developed and by Niantic in the year 2016. Niantic collaborated with 'The Pokémon Company' for releasing this game for mobile gaming platforms of iOS and Android. Since the day of release, there have been many additions to the game. And now, players are wondering about the Pokemon Go Chandelure moveset, weakness, evolution and more. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then here is everything you need to know about it,

Pokemon Go Chandelure evolution

Pokémon GO Chandelure is a Ghost and Fire Pokemon with a max CP of 3,268, 271 attacks, 182 defence and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. The Gen 3 Pocket monster is originally from the Hoenn region, and it is known for the boost it gets in windy weather. According to the Pokedex, Chandelure Evolution is nothing, it evolves from the pokemon Gen 2 Lampent which is evolved from Litwick in Pokemon Go. However, Chandelure can also evolve into the Mega Chandelure form.

Pokemon Go Chandelure Moveset

Everyone is talking about the Pokemon Go Chandelure and its moveset. So, below is the list of all moves of the Ghost and Fire-type Pokemon that you will be able to use during the game.

READ | Pokemon Go Rhydon: How to get Rhydon in Pokemon Go? Find out

List of all Chandelure Best Moveset -

  •   Hex
  •   Fire Spin
  •   Incinerate
  •   Shadow Ball
  •   Overheat
  •   Energy Ball
  •   Flame Charge

Pokemon Go Chandelure counters - Top 10 counters 

Pokemon Go Chandelure is one such mesmerizing and wonderful Pokemon in the game. However, Chandelure, which is a Ghost and Fire-type Pokemon, is weak in front of Dark, Ground, Rock, Ghost and Water-type opponents which are unfortunately easy to locate in the game.

READ | Pokemon Go Venusaur: Find out Venusaur's best moveset, weakness and other stats

Chandelure Pokemon in the game is capable of dealing with 160 % damage from Dark, Ground, Rock, Ghost and Water-type pocket monsters than any other types, as per GameInfo. Below is the list of the top 10 Pokemons which will be able to counter Pokemon Go Chandelure in a Poke battle.

READ | Pokemon Go Throh: Here's how to catch this Fighting Type Pokemon

Chandelure counters in Pokemon GO -

  • Gengar
  • Darkrai
  • Chandelure
  • Rampardos
  • Kingler 
  • Crawdaunt
  • Landorus (Therian)
  • Deoxys (Attack)
  • Kyogre
  • Excadrill
  • Zoroark
  • Rhyperior

Promo Image ~ Pokemon GO snippet

READ | Pokemon Go Throh Best Moveset, Resistance and base stats of the Fighting type Pokemon
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND