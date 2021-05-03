Pokemon Go Chandelure: Know Chandelure Best Moveset, Weakness, Evolution, Counters & More

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game developed and by Niantic in the year 2016. Niantic collaborated with 'The Pokémon Company' for releasing this game for mobile gaming platforms of iOS and Android. Since the day of release, there have been many additions to the game. And now, players are wondering about the Pokemon Go Chandelure moveset, weakness, evolution and more. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then here is everything you need to know about it,

Pokemon Go Chandelure evolution

Pokémon GO Chandelure is a Ghost and Fire Pokemon with a max CP of 3,268, 271 attacks, 182 defence and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. The Gen 3 Pocket monster is originally from the Hoenn region, and it is known for the boost it gets in windy weather. According to the Pokedex, Chandelure Evolution is nothing, it evolves from the pokemon Gen 2 Lampent which is evolved from Litwick in Pokemon Go. However, Chandelure can also evolve into the Mega Chandelure form.

Pokemon Go Chandelure Moveset

Everyone is talking about the Pokemon Go Chandelure and its moveset. So, below is the list of all moves of the Ghost and Fire-type Pokemon that you will be able to use during the game.

List of all Chandelure Best Moveset -

Hex

Fire Spin

Incinerate

Shadow Ball

Overheat

Energy Ball

Flame Charge

Pokemon Go Chandelure counters - Top 10 counters

Pokemon Go Chandelure is one such mesmerizing and wonderful Pokemon in the game. However, Chandelure, which is a Ghost and Fire-type Pokemon, is weak in front of Dark, Ground, Rock, Ghost and Water-type opponents which are unfortunately easy to locate in the game.

Chandelure Pokemon in the game is capable of dealing with 160 % damage from Dark, Ground, Rock, Ghost and Water-type pocket monsters than any other types, as per GameInfo. Below is the list of the top 10 Pokemons which will be able to counter Pokemon Go Chandelure in a Poke battle.

Chandelure counters in Pokemon GO -

Gengar

Darkrai

Chandelure

Rampardos

Kingler

Crawdaunt

Landorus (Therian)

Deoxys (Attack)

Kyogre

Excadrill

Zoroark

Rhyperior

Promo Image ~ Pokemon GO snippet