Pokemon Go Chandelure: Learn How To Get Chandelure In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go has truly simulated the world of Pokemon into reality. Players are always engrossed in the game trying to find and catch new Pokemon for their collection. Many other activities players can take part in the game, including research tasks, hatching eggs, quests, events, and much more. And now, players are wondering about how to get Chandelure in Pokemon Go and more. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then here is everything you need to know about it.

How to get Chandelure in Pokemon Go?

Chandelure is one of the Pokemon best pocket monsters to have in your team because it not only has a good CP, but it is also a Ghost and Fire-type Pokemon. However, one must know that Chandelure is very rare in Pokemon Go, so it is pretty difficult to catch it. To get Chandelure, players should load up on great balls, ultra-balls, poke-balls, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the general ways of catching any Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

The basic details about Chandelure in Pokemon Go?

Pokémon GO Chandelure is a Ghost and Fire Pokemon with a max CP of 3,268, 271 attacks, 182 defence and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. The Gen 3 Pocket monster is originally from the Hoenn region, and it is known for the boost it gets in windy weather. According to the Pokedex, Chandelure Evolution is nothing, it evolves from the pokemon Gen 2 Lampent which is evolved from Litwick in Pokemon Go. However, Chandelure can also evolve into the Mega Chandelure form.

Pokemon Go Chandelure counters - Top 10 counters

Pokemon Go Chandelure is one such mesmerizing and wonderful Pokemon in the game. However, Chandelure, which is a Ghost and Fire-type Pokemon, is weak in front of Dark, Ground, Rock, Ghost and Water-type opponents which are unfortunately easy to locate in the game. Chandelure Pokemon in the game is capable of dealing with 160 % damage from Dark, Ground, Rock, Ghost and Water-type pocket monsters than any other types, as per GameInfo. Below is the list of the top 10 Pokemons which will be able to counter Pokemon Go Chandelure in a Poke battle.

Chandelure counters in Pokemon GO -

Gengar

Darkrai

Chandelure

Rampardos

Kingler

Crawdaunt

Landorus (Therian)

Deoxys (Attack)

Kyogre

Excadrill

Zoroark

Rhyperior

Promo Image ~ Pokemon GO Snippet