Pokemon GO Cofagrigus Best Moveset List: How To Defeat This 'ghost Type' Pokemon?

Pokemon Go has been on the top of their game to expand their Pokeverse by introducing new Pokemons from the different generations of the Anime series. The makers have recently confirmed the release of the popular Ghost-type Pokemon first seen in Generation V. The makers have added the option to fight the Pokemon and then catch it later on in the game. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about the Cofagrigus best Moveset and Cofagrigus counters to use in the game. Here is all the information available on the internet about the Pokemon GO Cofagrigus. Read more

Pokemon GO Cofagrigus best Moveset and counters

Cofagrigus is one of the most popular Ghost-type pokemon that has really high Combat Power (CP) or stats (IVs) in the game. This Pokemon can easily be defeated using the Legendary and Mythicals available in the game. It is important to get this pokemon because it has the ability to compete against other Legendary Pokemons like the Lugia, Uxie, Azelf, and Mesprit which are also introduced in the game as a part of the Five-Star Legendary Raids. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the Cofagrigus best Moveset and Cofagrigus counters to use in the game. Read more

Lugia: Extrasensory + Aeroblast

Ho-Oh: Extrasensory or Incinerate + Brave Bird

Regice: Frost Breath or Lock-On + Blizzard

Blastoise: Water Gun + Hydro Cannon

Mew: Shadow Claw + Psyshock

Raikou: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge

Entei: Fire Fang + Overheat

Venusaur: Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant

Charizard X: Dragon Breath + Dragon Claw

Charizard Y: Fire Spin + Blast Burn

Beedrill: Poison Jab + Sludge Bomb

Pidgeot: Wing Attack* + Brave Bird

Slowbro: Confusion + Psychic

Mewtwo: Confusion or Psycho Cut + Psystrike or Shadow Ball

Armored Mewtwo: Confusion + Psystrike

Suicune: Snarl + Hydro Pump

Ampharos: Volt Switch + Zap Cannon

Houndoom: Snarl + Foul Play

Manectric: Charge Beam + Wild Charge

Altaria: Dragon Breath + Dazzling Gleam

Gengar: Lick, Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball

Gyarados: Waterfall + Hydro Pump and Bite + Crunch

Lopunny: Low Kick + Focus Blast

Abomasnow: Powder Snow + Weather Ball

Latios: Dragon Breath + Dragon Claw

Kyogre: Waterfall + Surf

Celebi: Confusion + Psychic

Registeel: Metal Claw or Lock-On + Flash Cannon

Latias: Dragon Breath + Outrage

Regirock: Rock Throw or Lock-On + Stone Edge

(Image Credits: @OTTERPOWER/ TWITTER)