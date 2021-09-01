Last Updated:

Pokemon GO Cofagrigus Best Moveset List: How To Defeat This 'ghost Type' Pokemon?

Pokemon GO makers have released the Cofagrigus and the users have been trying to find its counters to use. Here is a list of moves to use against Cofagrigus

Pokemon GO

IMAGE: @OTTERPOWER/ TWITTER


Pokemon Go has been on the top of their game to expand their Pokeverse by introducing new Pokemons from the different generations of the Anime series. The makers have recently confirmed the release of the popular Ghost-type Pokemon first seen in Generation V. The makers have added the option to fight the Pokemon and then catch it later on in the game. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about the Cofagrigus best Moveset and Cofagrigus counters to use in the game. Here is all the information available on the internet about the Pokemon GO Cofagrigus. Read more 

Pokemon GO Cofagrigus best Moveset and counters

Cofagrigus is one of the most popular Ghost-type pokemon that has really high Combat Power (CP) or stats (IVs) in the game. This Pokemon can easily be defeated using the Legendary and Mythicals available in the game. It is important to get this pokemon because it has the ability to compete against other Legendary Pokemons like the Lugia, Uxie, Azelf, and Mesprit which are also introduced in the game as a part of the Five-Star Legendary Raids. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the Cofagrigus best Moveset and Cofagrigus counters to use in the game. Read more 

  • Lugia: Extrasensory + Aeroblast
  • Ho-Oh: Extrasensory or Incinerate + Brave Bird
  • Regice: Frost Breath or Lock-On + Blizzard
  • Blastoise: Water Gun + Hydro Cannon
  • Mew: Shadow Claw + Psyshock
  • Raikou: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge
  • Entei: Fire Fang + Overheat
  • Venusaur: Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant
  • Charizard X: Dragon Breath + Dragon Claw
  • Charizard Y: Fire Spin + Blast Burn
  • Beedrill: Poison Jab + Sludge Bomb
  • Pidgeot:  Wing Attack* + Brave Bird
  • Slowbro: Confusion + Psychic
  • Mewtwo: Confusion or Psycho Cut + Psystrike or Shadow Ball
  • Armored Mewtwo: Confusion + Psystrike
  • Suicune: Snarl + Hydro Pump
  • Ampharos: Volt Switch + Zap Cannon
  • Houndoom: Snarl + Foul Play
  • Manectric: Charge Beam + Wild Charge
  • Altaria: Dragon Breath + Dazzling Gleam
  • Gengar: Lick, Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball
  • Gyarados: Waterfall + Hydro Pump and Bite + Crunch
  • Lopunny: Low Kick + Focus Blast
  • Abomasnow: Powder Snow + Weather Ball
  • Latios: Dragon Breath + Dragon Claw
  • Kyogre: Waterfall + Surf
  • Celebi: Confusion + Psychic
  • Registeel: Metal Claw or Lock-On + Flash Cannon
  • Latias: Dragon Breath + Outrage
  • Regirock: Rock Throw or Lock-On + Stone Edge

