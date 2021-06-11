Pokemon Go Coordinates: What Are The Best Coordinates To Catch Pokemon In Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go uses GPS to track the location of gamers who are using their phones to catch Pokemon all over the world. However, it is not necessary or possible for gamers to go out all of the time. As a result, GPS spoofers are available, which allow players to virtually shift their location in the game, giving the impression that they are physically present there. Continue reading to know about the best coordinates for Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Coordinates

Certain areas in PoGo are more advantageous than others since they have a large number of gyms and incense, which improves the likelihood of uncommon pokemon spawning in that area. These areas are ideal for both increasing your Pokemon levels quickly and catching uncommon Pokemon.

Sol: -26.891674,-49.229126 - Sol is regarded as the best location in Pokemon Go due to the large number of Pokestops crammed into a tiny space. This location is solely for Pokestops.

Zaragoza: 41.6616, -0.8946 - Players will find a plethora of Pokestops throughout Zaragoza. Previously, these Pokestops even overlapped, making capturing pokemon simple because more than 30 pokemon were spawned in one region. However, this location has been nerfed, and the overlapping Pokestops have been deleted. However, because it is virtually always lured up, it is still one of the best places to be.

Hype spot: 37.375687, -5.986273 - This location contains a large number of Pokestops where players can complete gyms and catch uncommon Pokemon. Although the Pokestops in this area do not overlap, this location attracts multiple uncommon pokemon during events.

Pier 39: 37.8099, -122.4103 - This location isn't known for being a good place to catch Pokemon. So, if you're planning on catching rare pokemon in Pier, reconsider. However, this location is ideal for farming XP because the gyms fill up rapidly, making the grind short and easy.

Some more good hotspots are Santa Monica: 34.0090, -118.4972 and Busan: 35.1539, 129.0595.

Pokestops are just locations where you can get items and hunt for Pokemon. They are identified on the map with blue symbols; however, they only appear on the map if you are within a radius of 1-1.5 kilometres; you must be at least 150 metres away to interact with it.

IMAGE: Nintendo