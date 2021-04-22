Pokemon Go Dewgong: How To Find And Catch Dewgong In Pokemon Go?

Dewgong is one of the Water and Ice-type Pokemon whose stats are an attack of 139, defence of 177, stamina of 207 stamina and a max CP of 2245 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 of the Kanto region. Dewgong weakness is against Electric, Fighting, Grass and Rock-type moves and gets boosted by Rain and Snow weather. How to get dewgong in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Dewgong

The types of Pokemon can decide their natural environment and where we can capture them. Dewgong is a pokemon that belongs to the "WATER ICE" category. Dewgong can be found near canals, docks, harbours, lakes, oceans, beaches, rivers, riverbanks, streams, wetlands, ports, reservoirs, basins, ponds, streams, lakes, harbours, or the beach.

Dewgong and other ice-type pokemon can be found in grassy areas, fields, garden parks, ponds, malls, and city areas. If you are wondering when is the best time to catch Dewgong then the best hour and minutes to catch Dewgong is at 06:04 local time. Now, since Dewgong is a Water/Ice-type Pokemon, this makes it weak against Fighting, Rock, Electric, and Grass moves. Here are some of the strongest Pokemon that you can use in order to battle, defeat and catch Dewgong:

Lucario,

Thundurus (Therian),

Zekrom,

Rampardos,

Deoxys (Attack).

Pokemon Go Update - Sustainability Week

Date + Time Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Features The two-handed Pokemon known as Binacle is going to make its debut in Pokemon Go Other Pokemon like Grimer, Drilbur, Trubbish, Ferroseed, and more will be appearing more often in the wild. Keep searching in the wild and you might also be able to encounter a Shiny Trubbish The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs Diglett, Tangela, Goldeen, Budew, Cherubi, Finneon, Drilbur. Vileplume, Alolan Exeggutor, Trubbish, Binacle, and more will be appearing in raids. Complete event-exclusive Field Research to earn encounters with Cottonee, Chespin, Binacle, and more. There will also be event-exclusive Timed Research for you to enjoy. A free Sustainability Week T-shirt avatar item will be available in the shop! The following rewards will be available on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time.

Tier 1(2,500 activations) Five-star raids will appear more often.

Tier 2 (5,000 activations) A free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop. Players who received the rewards from Tier 1 will also remain active.

Tier 3 (10,000 activations) A 2× Catch XP bonus will be live. The rewards from Tiers 1 and 2 will remain active.



Image Source: Nintendo