Pokemon Go Dodrio: How To Catch The Flying Pokemon Dodrio In The Game?

Dodrio is one of the Normal and Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go that has stats of an attack of 218, defence of 140, stamina of 155 and a max CP of 2670. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 of the Kanto region. Dodrio is weak against Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves and its moves get boosted by Partly Cloudy and Windy weather. Dodrio's best moves are Feint Attack and Drill Peck (14.27 DPS).

How to Get Dodrio in Pokemon Go?

The types of Pokemon can decide their natural environment and where we can capture them. Doduo is classified as a "Natural FLYING" pokemon. Normal Pokemon, such as Doduo, can be found almost anywhere. Farmland, shopping malls, forests, woodland, nature reserves, playgrounds, parks, near roads, and gardens are all good places to look for flying-type Pokemon like Doduo. So when is the best time to catch Doduo? The best hour and minutes to catch Doduo is 05:10 local time.

Pokemon Go Update

The featured Pokémon for this May’s Community Day will be Swablu, the Cotton Bird Pokémon!

Date + Time Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Features Swablu will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one! Evolve Swablu during the event or up to two hours afterwards to get an Altaria that knows the attack Moonblast. Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Incense, and an Elite Fast TM. For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Swablu Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Cotton-Winged Bird. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Cotton-Winged Bird Special Research story go live! Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal. Mega Altaria will be making its Pokémon GO debut in Mega Raids at the conclusion of May Community Day on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. local time. This is your chance to collect Mega Altaria Energy to Mega-Evolve any of the Altaria you’ve collected during the event



