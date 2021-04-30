Pokemon Go Dodrio's Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Flying-type Pokemon?

Dodrio is a Normal & Flying Pokémon which evolves from Doduo and Dodrio weakness is against Ice, Rock and Electric moves. Dodrio's strongest moveset is Steel Wing & Brave Bird and it has a Max CP of 2,362. The Pokedex says that If Dodrio's three heads are looking in three different directions, be cautious. It's a sure sign that it's on the defensive. If this Pokémon is wary, don't approach it because it could peck you. Continue reading the article to know more about this Pokemon as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

Pokemon Go Dodrio Best Moveset

Dodrio is one of the Normal and Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go that has stats of an attack of 218, defence of 140, stamina of 155 and a max CP of 2670. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 of the Kanto region. Dodrio is weak against Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves and its moves get boosted by Partly Cloudy and Windy weather. Dodrio's best moves are Feint Attack and Drill Peck (14.27 DPS). Here are some more top movesets:

Feint Attack + Drill Peck - DPS => 14.27

Steel Wing + Brave Bird - DPS => 13.93

Steel Wing + Drill Peck - DPS => 13.91

Steel Wing + Aerial Ace - DPS => 12.46

Feint Attack + Aerial Ace - DPS => 11.98

Feint Attack + Brave Bird - DPS => 11.97

Steel Wing + Air Cutter - DPS => 11.93

Feint Attack + Air Cutter - DPS => 11.05

Dodrio Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 218

It has a base defence of 140

It has base stamina of 155

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

It is a Generation 1 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,012

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,349

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,024

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,362

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,687

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,193

Max HP at Level 40 is 134

It reaches a height of 1.8m

It reaches a weight of 85.2kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 6%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

Image Source: Nintendo