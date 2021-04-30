Pokemon Go Dodrio's Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Flying-type Pokemon?

Dodrio is a Normal & Flying Pokémon which evolves from Doduo and Dodrio weakness is against Ice, Rock and Electric moves. Dodrio's strongest moveset is Steel Wing & Brave Bird and it has a Max CP of 2,362. The Pokedex says that If Dodrio's three heads are looking in three different directions, be cautious. It's a sure sign that it's on the defensive. If this Pokémon is wary, don't approach it because it could peck you. Continue reading the article to know more about this Pokemon as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.
Pokemon Go Dodrio Best Moveset
Dodrio is one of the Normal and Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go that has stats of an attack of 218, defence of 140, stamina of 155 and a max CP of 2670. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 of the Kanto region. Dodrio is weak against Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves and its moves get boosted by Partly Cloudy and Windy weather. Dodrio's best moves are Feint Attack and Drill Peck (14.27 DPS). Here are some more top movesets:
- Feint Attack + Drill Peck - DPS => 14.27
- Steel Wing + Brave Bird - DPS => 13.93
- Steel Wing + Drill Peck - DPS => 13.91
- Steel Wing + Aerial Ace - DPS => 12.46
- Feint Attack + Aerial Ace - DPS => 11.98
- Feint Attack + Brave Bird - DPS => 11.97
- Steel Wing + Air Cutter - DPS => 11.93
- Feint Attack + Air Cutter - DPS => 11.05
Dodrio Base Statistics
- It has a base Attack of 218
- It has a base defence of 140
- It has base stamina of 155
- The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
- It is a Generation 1 Pokemon
- Max CP at Level 15 is 1,012
- Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,349
- Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,024
- Max CP at Level 40 is 2,362
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,687
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,193
- Max HP at Level 40 is 134
- It reaches a height of 1.8m
- It reaches a weight of 85.2kg
- The base capture rate is 20%
- The base flee rate is 6%
- Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50
Image Source: Nintendo