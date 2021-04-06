Pokemon Go Dragalge Best Moveset: What Are Strongest Movesets Of This Dragon Pokemon?

Dragalge is a Poison & Dragon-type Pokémon and its evolution comes from Skrelp. It is vulnerable to Dragon, Ground, Ice and Psychic moves. Dragalge's strongest moveset is Dragon Tail & Outrage and it has a Max CP of 2,383. Their poison is potent enough to chew through a tanker's hull, and they spit it out on anything that approaches their domain.
Pokemon Go Dragalge Best Moveset
Dragalge is a Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon whose stats are an attack of 177, defence of 207, stamina of 163 and max CP of 2694 in Pokemon Go. It was introduced in Generation 6 in the Kalos region. Dragalge weakness is against Dragon, Ground, Ice and Psychic-type moves and gets boosted by Cloudy and Windy weather. Its best moves are Dragon Tail and Outrage (12.59 DPS). Here are some more strong movesets of this Pokemon:
- Dragon Tail + Outrage - DPS => 12.59
- Acid + Outrage - DPS => 12.46
- Dragon Tail + Gunk Shot - DPS => 12.41
- Acid + Gunk Shot - DPS => 12.15
- Water Gun + Outrage - DPS => 11.89
- Water Gun + Gunk Shot - DPS => 11.44
- Dragon Tail + Hydro Pump - DPS => 10.96
- Acid + Hydro Pump - DPS => 10.80
- Dragon Tail + Aqua Tail - DPS => 10.54
- Water Gun + Hydro Pump - DPS => 10.16
- Acid + Aqua Tail - DPS => 10.03
- Water Gun + Aqua Tail - DPS => 9.33
Clawitzer Base Statistics
- It has a base Attack of 177
- It has a base defence of 207
- It has base stamina of 163
- The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
- Max CP at Level 15 is 1,021
- Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,362
- Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,043
- Max CP at Level 40 is 2,383
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,702
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,213
- Max HP at Level 40 is 140
- It reaches a height of 1.8m
- It reaches a weight of 81.5kg
- The base capture rate is 20%
- The base flee rate is 10%
- Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000
- Bonus Stardust rewarded on capture is 200
