Pokemon Go Dragalge Best Moveset: What Are Strongest Movesets Of This Dragon Pokemon?

Pokemon Go Dragalge Best Moveset

Dragalge is a Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon whose stats are an attack of 177, defence of 207, stamina of 163 and max CP of 2694 in Pokemon Go. It was introduced in Generation 6 in the Kalos region. Dragalge weakness is against Dragon, Ground, Ice and Psychic-type moves and gets boosted by Cloudy and Windy weather. Its best moves are Dragon Tail and Outrage (12.59 DPS). Here are some more strong movesets of this Pokemon:

  • Dragon Tail + Outrage - DPS => 12.59
  • Acid + Outrage - DPS => 12.46
  • Dragon Tail + Gunk Shot - DPS => 12.41
  • Acid + Gunk Shot - DPS => 12.15
  • Water Gun + Outrage - DPS => 11.89
  • Water Gun + Gunk Shot - DPS => 11.44
  • Dragon Tail + Hydro Pump - DPS => 10.96
  • Acid + Hydro Pump - DPS => 10.80
  • Dragon Tail + Aqua Tail - DPS => 10.54
  • Water Gun + Hydro Pump - DPS => 10.16
  • Acid + Aqua Tail - DPS => 10.03
  • Water Gun + Aqua Tail - DPS => 9.33

Clawitzer Base Statistics

  • It has a base Attack of 177
  • It has a base defence of 207
  • It has base stamina of 163
  • The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary
  • Max CP at Level 15 is 1,021 
  • Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,362 
  • Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,043
  • Max CP at Level 40 is 2,383
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,702 
  • Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,213 
  • Max HP at Level 40 is 140
  • It reaches a height of 1.8m
  • It reaches a weight of 81.5kg 
  • The base capture rate is 20%
  • The base flee rate is 10%
  • Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000
  • Bonus Stardust rewarded on capture is 200

Image Source: Nintendo

