Pokemon Go Dragalge Best Moveset: What Are Strongest Movesets Of This Dragon Pokemon?

Dragalge is a Poison & Dragon-type Pokémon and its evolution comes from Skrelp. It is vulnerable to Dragon, Ground, Ice and Psychic moves. Dragalge's strongest moveset is Dragon Tail & Outrage and it has a Max CP of 2,383. Their poison is potent enough to chew through a tanker's hull, and they spit it out on anything that approaches their domain.

Pokemon Go Dragalge Best Moveset

Dragalge is a Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon whose stats are an attack of 177, defence of 207, stamina of 163 and max CP of 2694 in Pokemon Go. It was introduced in Generation 6 in the Kalos region. Dragalge weakness is against Dragon, Ground, Ice and Psychic-type moves and gets boosted by Cloudy and Windy weather. Its best moves are Dragon Tail and Outrage (12.59 DPS). Here are some more strong movesets of this Pokemon:

Dragon Tail + Outrage - DPS => 12.59

Acid + Outrage - DPS => 12.46

Dragon Tail + Gunk Shot - DPS => 12.41

Acid + Gunk Shot - DPS => 12.15

Water Gun + Outrage - DPS => 11.89

Water Gun + Gunk Shot - DPS => 11.44

Dragon Tail + Hydro Pump - DPS => 10.96

Acid + Hydro Pump - DPS => 10.80

Dragon Tail + Aqua Tail - DPS => 10.54

Water Gun + Hydro Pump - DPS => 10.16

Acid + Aqua Tail - DPS => 10.03

Water Gun + Aqua Tail - DPS => 9.33

Clawitzer Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 177

It has a base defence of 207

It has base stamina of 163

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,021

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,362

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,043

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,383

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,702

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,213

Max HP at Level 40 is 140

It reaches a height of 1.8m

It reaches a weight of 81.5kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Bonus Stardust rewarded on capture is 200

Image Source: Nintendo