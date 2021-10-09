Pokemon Go Duskull Community Day: Nothin' Dull About Duskull Research Tasks And Rewards

Pokemon Go October Community Day will feature Duskull, the ghost-type Pokemon. The event will be observed from 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM local time on October 9, 2021. During this time, Duskull will spawn more frequently in the wild, with chances to encounter a Shiny one. Like other Pokemon Community Day Events, if trainers evolve Dusclops (Duskull's evolution) during the event, the evolved form will know Charged Attack Shadow Ball. Other bonuses will also be available during the Pokemon Go Community Day featuring Duskull.

Pokemon Go Community Day is held every month to celebrate a Pokemon. While the timing of the Duskull community day has been mentioned above, the event is live. Other bonuses that have will be available during the given frame of time include a 3x stardust bonus on catching Duskull and an additional three-hour increase and lures. Users can purchase a $1.00 Duskull community day ticket or the equivalent price in local currency and access the community day to complete an exclusive Special Research story called Nothin' Dull about Duskull.

Nothin' Dull about Duskull - all research tasks and rewards

Step 1

Power up Pokemon 10 Times (15 Poke Balls)

Catch 15 Duskull (Duskull Encounter)

Make 5 Nice Throws (20 Duskull Candy)

Stage 1 Completion Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Duskull Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 2

Catch 15 Duskull (30 Duskull Candy)

Transfer 10 Pokemon (Dusclops Encounter)

Evolve 3 Duskull (15 Great Balls)

Stage 2 Completion Rewards: 1,500 XP, Duskull Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 3

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws (50 Duskull Candy)

Evolve 1 Dusclops (1 Star Piece)

Transfer 10 Pokemon (2 Sinnoh Stone)

Stage 3 Completion Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls

Step 4

Claim Reward (2 Silver Pinap Berry)

Claim Reward (Duskull Encounter)

Claim Reward (3,500 XP)

Stage 4 Completion Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Dusknoir Encounter, 2 Rare Candy

More about Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was launched back in July 2016, soon after which it became a global phenomenon. Owing to the popularity of Japanese anime, the mobile game surpassed over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store within 19 days from launch. In 2020, the developers of the game Niantic released a few features which helped fans to enjoy the game in the pandemic and the game generated over $1 billion as revenue.