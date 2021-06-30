Pokemon Go Element Cup Is Live: Best Pokemon For Element Cup Battles

Quick links:
IMAGE: POKEMON TWITTER
The Pokemon Go Battle League is going on with utmost zeal. Along with various events, the Pokemon Go Element Cup has begun on Monday, June 28, 2021. Since this is the first Element Cup in Pokemon Go, fans and players are quite excited about it. However, it is one of the most rigid competitions Pokemon Go has seen as the rules and restrictions are stern. Keep reading to know more about the Pokemon Go Element Cup.
The Element Cup is live! 🔥💧🍃— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 29, 2021
Eligible Pokémon must be...
🥊 Able to evolve
🥊 First in their Evolutionary line
🥊 Fire-, Water-, or Grass-type
🥊 500 CP or lower
Check it out in the GO Battle League!#GOBattle pic.twitter.com/ltTzM81LRi
Since there are a lot of restrictions in this current event of Pokemon Go Battle League, a player can select from a limited number of Pokemons only. There is no single best Pokemon for Element Cup as a player does not know about the opponent's team. However, based upon the nature of the tournament and the restrictions, there are some Pokemons that might fetch an early advantage to players. The Element Cup teams shall consist of the following Pokemon.