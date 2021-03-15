Pokemon Go Elgyem: Base Stats, Best Moveset And More About This Psychic-type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been making a number of changes to their game. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Elgyem.

Pokemon Go Elgyem

The Pokemon users have recently been trying to ask questions like what is Elgyem best moveset and who is Elgyem evolution. This is because the makers have been adding a number of new generation Pokemons to the game and the users are certainly loving it. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about this popular Pokemon. This information could also help you by answering your questions like what is Elgyem best moveset and who is Elgyem evolution. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Pokemon Go Elgyem best moveset and other details.

Elgyem is a popular Water and Psychic Pokemon which evolves and becomes the Pokemon, Beheeyem. This Pokemon is often found in places like the Unova region. This Psychic-type Pokemon does not do well against Bug, Dark, Electric, and Ghost-type moves. To help out the users we have managed to gather some useful information about this Pokemon. Read more

Base Stats for Elgyem

Max CP: 1566

Attack: 148

Defence: 100

Stamina: 146

Pokemon Go best moveset for Elgyem

Confusion + Psychic

Astonish + Psychic

Confusion + Dark Pulse

Confusion + Psybeam

Astonish + Dark Pulse

Astonish + Psybeam

Weaknesses

160.0% damage - Bug

160.0% damage - Dark

160.0% damage - Ghost

Resistances

62.5% damage - Fighting

62.5% damage - Psychic

Apart from this, the makers have currently been working on their popular mobile game Pokemon Go. They recently added a new feature called tagging and fans are asking a lot of questions related to the game. Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. They managed to generate $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. This game was also released as a result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.