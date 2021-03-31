Pokemon Go Excadrill: What Are Best Movesets Of This Ground And Steel-type Pokemon?

Quick links:
Excadrill is a Ground & Steel Pokémon whose evolution comes from Drilbur. It is weak against Fire, Water, Ground and Fighting moves & its strongest moveset is Mud-Slap & Earthquake. The Pokedex tells that they make mazelike nests more than 300 feet below the soil. Subway tunnels can be destroyed as a result of their activities. Continue reading the article to know more about this Pokemon as of the latest Excadrill evolution Pokemon Go Update.
Excadrill is one of the Ground and Steel-type Pokemon whose stats are an attack of 255, defence of 129, stamina of 242 and a max CP of 3667 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 in the Unova region. This Pokemon is weak against Fighting, Fire, Ground and Water-type moves and its moves get boosted by Sunny and Snow weather. Excadrill's best moves are Metal Claw and Earthquake (17.86 DPS). Here are some more best movesets of this Pokemon:
Image Source: Nintendo