Pokemon Go Excadrill: What Are Best Movesets Of This Ground And Steel-type Pokemon?

Excadrill is a Ground & Steel Pokémon whose evolution comes from Drilbur. It is weak against Fire, Water, Ground and Fighting moves & its strongest moveset is Mud-Slap & Earthquake. The Pokedex tells that they make mazelike nests more than 300 feet below the soil. Subway tunnels can be destroyed as a result of their activities. Continue reading the article to know more about this Pokemon as of the latest Excadrill evolution Pokemon Go Update.

Pokemon Go Excadrill Best Moveset

Excadrill is one of the Ground and Steel-type Pokemon whose stats are an attack of 255, defence of 129, stamina of 242 and a max CP of 3667 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 in the Unova region. This Pokemon is weak against Fighting, Fire, Ground and Water-type moves and its moves get boosted by Sunny and Snow weather. Excadrill's best moves are Metal Claw and Earthquake (17.86 DPS). Here are some more best movesets of this Pokemon:

Metal Claw + Earthquake - DPS => 17.86

Mud-Slap + Drill Run - DPS => 17.16

Mud-Slap + Earthquake - DPS => 17.03

Metal Claw + Iron Head - DPS => 16.30

Metal Claw + Drill Run - DPS => 16.29

Mud Shot + Drill Run - DPS => 15.76

Mud-Slap + Iron Head - DPS => 15.58

Mud Shot + Earthquake - DPS => 15.36

Mud-Slap + Rock Slide - DPS => 15.25

Mud Shot + Iron Head - DPS => 15.03

Metal Claw + Rock Slide - DPS => 14.47

Mud Shot + Rock Slide - DPS => 13.87

Excadrill Statistics

Max CP with weather boost

Level 25 (raids) is 2,317

Level 35 (wild) is 3,012

Max HP at Level 40 is 203

It reaches a height of up to 0.7 m

It reaches a weight of up to 40.4 kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 7%

The buddy walk distance required is 3 km

Bonus candy on capture is 2

Bonus Stardust on capture is 200

It can be put in a gym

It can be transfered

Image Source: Nintendo