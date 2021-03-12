Pokemon Go Exeggutor: All You Need To Know About This Pokemon's Base Stats And Moveset

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular games mobile games of all time. Thousands of new players join the game every day. The game has a lot of mechanics and techniques to master which can take a while. This game is very different from any other mobile game available. To catch Pokemon in Pokemon Go players have to walk around their town and explore different locations to find exotic and powerful Pokemon. This article is about the Grass Psychic-type Pokemon Exeggutor. Read on to know more about Exeggutor moveset, base stats and forms of evolutions.

Pokemon Go Exeggutor

Exeggutor is a grass and psychic type Pokemon that is quite rare and powerful. This is an exotic Pokemon that can only be found in forests and thorough boss challenge. Exeggutor is originally claimed to have come from the tropical regions on Kanto. The Pokemon looks like a coconut tree and never stops growing taller as long as it's exposed to sunlight. Being a grass type Pokemon, Exeggutor is especially weak against Bug moves, and weak against Fire, Ice, Flying, Poison, Dark and Ghost moves. The strongest Pokémon you can use to beat Exeggutor are Volcarona, Machamp, and Pikachu

Exeggutor Best Moveset

Exeggutor is a Grass & Psychic Pokémon that evolves from the base form of Exeggcute. It is vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Ice, Flying, Poison, Dark and Ghost moves. Exeggutor's strongest moveset is Extrasensory & Solar Beam. The best moves for Exeggutor are Extrasensory and Solar Beam when fighting other Pokemon. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Bullet Seed

Extrasensory

Confusion

Zen Headbutt Elite

Seed Bomb

Psychic

Solar Beam

Frustration Shadow

Return Purified

Exeggutor Base Stats

Attack 233

Defense 149

Stamina 216

Max CP

Level 15 - Research encounters 1,292

- Level 20 Max hatched / raids 1,722

Level 30 Max wild 2,584

Level 40 3,014

Max CP with weather boost

Level 25 (raids) 2,153

Level 35 (wild) 2,799

Max HP Level 40 - 182

Height 2 m

Weight 120 kg

Base capture rate 20%

Base flee rate 6%

Buddy walk distance 3 km

Exeggutor Evolution

Exeggutor has 2 evolved forms in the Exeggute Pokemon family. Exeggutor is the evolved form of the base Pokemon Exeggute. However, once an Exeggutor has grown too tall, it's called an Alola Exeggutor. The Alola form of this Pokemon is extremely rare. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Go and gaming.