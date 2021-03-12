Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Exeggutor: All You Need To Know About This Pokemon's Base Stats And Moveset

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular games mobile games of all time. Thousands of new players join the game every day. The game has a lot of mechanics and techniques to master which can take a while. This game is very different from any other mobile game available. To catch Pokemon in Pokemon Go players have to walk around their town and explore different locations to find exotic and powerful Pokemon. This article is about the Grass Psychic-type Pokemon Exeggutor. Read on to know more about Exeggutor moveset, base stats and forms of evolutions. 

Pokemon Go Exeggutor

Exeggutor is a grass and psychic type Pokemon that is quite rare and powerful. This is an exotic Pokemon that can only be found in forests and thorough boss challenge. Exeggutor is originally claimed to have come from the tropical regions on Kanto. The Pokemon looks like a coconut tree and never stops growing taller as long as it's exposed to sunlight. Being a grass type Pokemon, Exeggutor is especially weak against Bug moves, and weak against Fire, Ice, Flying, Poison, Dark and Ghost moves.  The strongest Pokémon you can use to beat Exeggutor are Volcarona, Machamp, and Pikachu

Exeggutor Best Moveset 

Exeggutor is a Grass & Psychic Pokémon that evolves from the base form of Exeggcute. It is vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Ice, Flying, Poison, Dark and Ghost moves. Exeggutor's strongest moveset is Extrasensory & Solar Beam. The best moves for Exeggutor are Extrasensory and Solar Beam when fighting other Pokemon. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

  • Bullet Seed
  • Extrasensory
  • Confusion
  • Zen Headbutt Elite 
  • Seed Bomb
  • Psychic
  • Solar Beam
  • Frustration Shadow
  • Return Purified

Exeggutor Base Stats

  • Attack   233
  • Defense   149
  • Stamina   216
  • Max CP
  • Level 15 - Research encounters   1,292 
  • Level 20 Max hatched / raids         1,722 
  • Level 30 Max wild                            2,584 
  • Level 40                                            3,014
  • Max CP with weather boost
  • Level 25 (raids)    2,153 
  • Level 35 (wild)     2,799 
  • Max HP Level 40 - 182
  • Height   2 m
  • Weight  120 kg
  • Base capture rate   20%
  • Base flee rate      6%
  • Buddy walk distance 3 km

Exeggutor Evolution 

Exeggutor has 2 evolved forms in the Exeggute Pokemon family. Exeggutor is the evolved form of the base Pokemon Exeggute. However, once an Exeggutor has grown too tall, it's called an Alola Exeggutor. The Alola form of this Pokemon is extremely rare. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Go and gaming. 

