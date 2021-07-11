Pokemon Go Fest 2021: How To Participate, Ticket Price And Benefits, Event Notes

Pokemon Go has completed 5 years since its launch and has become one of the most popular AR-based mobile video games. As the game turns five, the developers have announced Pokemon Go Fest 2021, which is going to be a two-day event. The Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will begin on July 17, 2021, and will end on July 18, 2021. Keep reading to know more details about how to participate in the Pokemon Go Fest 2021 and how to participate.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 - How to participate?

Players who wish to participate in the Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will have to purchase a ticket from the in-app shop. The ticket price as mentioned on the Pokemon Go Live website is $4.99 and is down from the usual $14.99 price. In India, players will have to purchase the Pokemon Go Fest 2021 ticket for Rs. 399, which will allow them to compete with other players and participate in the global event. As mentioned earlier, the festival will begin on July 17, 2021, and the time mentioned on the ticket is 10 AM to 6 PM local time, which might differ from region to region.

The players which will participate in the Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will collaborate with other players in the Global Challenge Arena and will be given hourly challenges. Completing the challenges will provide the players (or in-game trainers) with a bonus, which will be available for one hour. On completion of all 24 challenges, a player will unlock Time, Space and a mystery bonus which will be unveiled in the coming time. The players will also receive perks from Google Play who is the official sponsor of the event, including a three-month YouTube Premium subscription. More details on Google Play benefits ahead.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOLIVE.COM

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 event notes

Saturday, July 17, 2021: Explore four themed rotating habitat hours, each with a Collection Challenge, and work together with Trainers from around the world to unlock bonuses in the Global Challenge Arena. Encounter over 75 species of Pokémon in the wild, in raids, and by completing Special Research tasks.

Sunday, July 18, 2021: Every Legendary Pokémon discovered in Pokémon GO so far will be appearing in five-star raids on Sunday, July 18! Wind Hour, occurring from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time Lava Hour, occurring from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time Frost Hour, occurring from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Thunder Hour, occurring from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time Mythical Pokémon will not be appearing in five-star raids.



IMAGE: @PokemonGoApp TWITTER

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 ticket benefits

Benefits from Pokemon Go

Earn an extra 10,000 XP for winning a Raid Battle.

Spin Gym Photo Discs to earn up to 10 Raid Passes. These can be used for in-person raids.

Complete Timed Research to earn up to eight Remote Raid Passes. These can be used to join a raid remotely.

Pick up an event bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes! The bundle will be available in the shop on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.

Benefits from Google Play for eligible players

Three months of YouTube Premium: The service enables users to enjoy both YouTube and YouTube Music ad-free, offline, and in the background. More news will be revealed by Pokemon Company shortly.

Google Play Points multiplier: From Monday, July 12, 2021, to Sunday, July 18, 2021, Google Play subscribers will earn 4× Google Play Points on all purchases made in Pokémon GO—including tickets to Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

Exclusive content with The Try Guys

Google Play Sponsored Gift: Trainers using Android devices will be eligible for a special Sponsored Gift on Day 1 of Pokémon GO Fest 2021, July 17.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOLIVE.COM