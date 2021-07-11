Pokemon Go Fest 2021: List Of All Legendary Pokemons Appearing With Time

The Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is scheduled for July 17, 2021, and will last till July 18, 2021. While players all around the world are excited to be a part of this global event, a lot of them have been wondering about the legendary Pokemons that will appear in the game during the event. According to the Pokemon Go Live website, all legendary Pokemons that have been discovered in Pokemon Go will appear during the Pokemon Go fest 2021. The legendary Pokemon will appear during fixed time slots based on Pokemon species. Keep reading to know more.

Legendary Pokemons appearing in Pokemon Go Festival 2021

Pokemon Go fans are delighted to learn about the upcoming Pokemon Go Festival 2021. The event will be officially sponsored by Google Play and players willing to participate will have to purchase a ticket which costs $4.99. Once the ticket is purchased, users will be able to compete against each other and enjoy the global event. On the second day, i.e. July 18, 2021, all legendary Pokemons will make an appearance in global five-star raids. The time slots divided as per Pokemon species are:

Wind Hour, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time; Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids.

Lava Hour: from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time; Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids.

Frost Hour: from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time; Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids. Plus, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be appearing in five-star raids in the regions that they normally appear in.

Thunder Hour: from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time; Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.

Mythical Pokémon will not be appearing in five-star raids.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOLIVE.COM