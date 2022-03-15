Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Event: Oricorio styles and colours, where to find?

Pokemon Go is holding the global Festival of Colors 2022 from March 15 to March 20. During the event, the dancing Pokemon Oricorio will be making its debut in "its regional form besides the appearance of colourful Pokemon." The Pokémon Oricorio is one that has different Styles. Different Styles of Oricorio such as Baile Style, Pom-Pom Style, Pa’u Style will be appearing in different parts of the world. Trainers in India should keep an eye out for which Oricorio Style they encounter.

As of now, Pokemon Go is hosting the Season of Alola and the Festival of Colors is going to be a major event of the season. It will last for five days where players are getting bonuses like Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours and players who take a few snapshots every day during the event may get to encounter a Shiny Pokemon. Read more details about the different Oricorio styles below.

Different Oricorio styles

Baile Style Oricorio:- it is red in colour white black colour stripes across its wings and tail

Pom-Pom Style Oricorio - It is bright yellow in colour and has pom-pom in its hands

Pa’u Style Oricorio - this style of Oricorio wears a white dress and is light pink in colour

Sensu Style Oricorio - it is blue in colour

Where to find Oricorio in Pokemon Go?

Given that the four Oricorio styles represent the cultures of different parts of the world, they will be appearing in selective regions. The Baile Style Oricorio will appear in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The pom-pom style Oricoria will appear in America. The Pa'u Style Oricorio will appear in African, Asian, Pacific and Caribbean islands. Lastly, the Sensu Style Oricorio will appear in the Asia-Pacific region.

That said, obtaining all the four styles of the Pokemon is nearly impossible unless a player is travelling to other regions or has a friend over there. Unfortunately, there is no Shiny form of the Pokemon as well. In its respective region, Oricorio will appear in the wild. Hence, players should keep an open eye for Pokemon while exploring the adventurous virtual terrain of Pokemon Go. There is another way to get a chance to encounter the Pokemon and that is by completing the Field Research task for the Festival of Colors 2022.