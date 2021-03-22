Pokemon Go Galvantula: Best Moveset, Base Stats And How To Catch This Bug Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been making a number of changes to their game. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Galvantula.

Pokemon Go Galvantula

The Pokemon users have recently been trying to ask questions like how to catch Galvantula in Pokemon Go and what is Galvantula best moveset in Pokemon Go. This is because the makers have been adding a number of new generation Pokemon to the game and the users are certainly loving it. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about this popular Pokemon. This information could also help you by answering your questions like how to catch Galvantula in Pokemon Go and what is Galvantula best moveset in Pokemon Go. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about catching Pokemon Go Galvantula.

This bug and electric type of Pokemon is usually found in the Unova region. You can also try and use the Silph Road's atlas that might help you to spot the desired Pokemon. It is important to note that this type of Pokemon is vulnerable to Fire and Rock-type moves. It is also the evolved form of Joltik. Apart from this, we have also managed to list some of the most important information there is about this Pokemon. Read more to know about Galvantula.

Base Stats

Max CP: 2494

Attack: 201

Defence: 128

Stamina: 172

Weaknesses

160.0% damage - Fire type

160.0% damage - Rock type

Resistances

62.5% damage - Electric type

62.5% damage - Fighting type

62.5% damage - Grass type

62.5% damage - Steel type

More about Pokemon Go

Apart from this, the makers have currently been working on their popular mobile game Pokemon Go. They recently added a new feature called tagging and fans are asking a lot of questions related to the game. Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. They managed to generate $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. This game was also released as a result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.