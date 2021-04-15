Pokemon Go Grumpig: What Are The Strongest Move Combos Of This Psychic Pokemon?

Grumpig is a psychic-type Pokemon and Grumpig's evolution comes from Spoink. It is weak against Bug, Dark and Ghost-type moves. The Pokedex says that Grumpig uses the black pearls on its body to intensify its psychic power waves, allowing it to completely dominate its opponent. This Pokémon's snorting breath becomes laboured as it uses its special ability. Continue reading the article to know more about this psychic-type Pokemon.
Pokemon Go Grumpig's Best Moveset
Grumpig is one of the Psychic-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 171, defence of 188, stamina of 190 and a max CP of 2679 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. Grumpig weakness is against Bug, Dark and Ghost-type moves.
- It receives 160.0% Damage against Bug-type attacks
- It receives 160.0% Damage against Dark-type attacks
- It receives 160.0% Damage against Ghost-type attacks
It gets boosted by Windy weather. Grumpig's best moves are Extrasensory and Psychic (12.63 DPS). Below mentioned are some more strong movesets:
- Extrasensory + Psychic => 12.63 DPS
- Extrasensory + Shadow Ball => 11.47 DPS
- Charge Beam + Psychic => 10.91 DPS
- Charge Beam + Shadow Ball => 10.57 DPS
- Extrasensory + Mirror Coat => 9.40 DPS
- Charge Beam + Mirror Coat => 8.44 DPS
Alakazam Base Statistics
- It has a base Attack of 171
- It has a base defence of 188
- It has base stamina of 190
- The Category of this Pokemon is Non Legendary
- Max CP at Level 15 is 1,015
- Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,354
- Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,031
- Max CP at Level 40 is 2,639
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,692
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,200
- Max HP at Level 40 is 162
- It reaches a height of 0.89m
- It reaches a weight of 71.5kg
- The base capture rate is 20%
- The base flee rate is 6%
- Required Buddy walk distance is 1 km
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 10000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move is 25
Image Source: Nintendo