Pokemon Go Grumpig: What Are The Strongest Move Combos Of This Psychic Pokemon?

Grumpig is a psychic-type Pokemon and Grumpig's evolution comes from Spoink. It is weak against Bug, Dark and Ghost-type moves. The Pokedex says that Grumpig uses the black pearls on its body to intensify its psychic power waves, allowing it to completely dominate its opponent. This Pokémon's snorting breath becomes laboured as it uses its special ability. Continue reading the article to know more about this psychic-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Grumpig's Best Moveset

Grumpig is one of the Psychic-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 171, defence of 188, stamina of 190 and a max CP of 2679 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 in the Hoenn region. Grumpig weakness is against Bug, Dark and Ghost-type moves.

It receives 160.0% Damage against Bug-type attacks

It receives 160.0% Damage against Dark-type attacks

It receives 160.0% Damage against Ghost-type attacks

It gets boosted by Windy weather. Grumpig's best moves are Extrasensory and Psychic (12.63 DPS). Below mentioned are some more strong movesets:

Extrasensory + Psychic => 12.63 DPS

Extrasensory + Shadow Ball => 11.47 DPS

Charge Beam + Psychic => 10.91 DPS

Charge Beam + Shadow Ball => 10.57 DPS

Extrasensory + Mirror Coat => 9.40 DPS

Charge Beam + Mirror Coat => 8.44 DPS

Alakazam Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 171

It has a base defence of 188

It has base stamina of 190

The Category of this Pokemon is Non Legendary

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,015

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,354

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,031

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,639

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,692

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,200

Max HP at Level 40 is 162

It reaches a height of 0.89m

It reaches a weight of 71.5kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 6%

Required Buddy walk distance is 1 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 10000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 25

Image Source: Nintendo