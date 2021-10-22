Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief event part 2: Ghoulish Pals begins today, read details

The Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief event is currently live and players around the world have enjoyed the first part of the event called Creepy Companions. The Creepy Companions was held from October 15 and will end today, i.e. October 22, 2021. The second part of the event is called Ghoulish Pals. It will be held from October 22 to 31, 2021. Keep reading to know more about the second part of the Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief event.

During the Ghoulish Pals event, Ghost-type Pokemons will appear more than their usual frequency as players are getting closer to Halloween. According to the official website, "the spectacularly spectral Pumpkaboo and Phantump will make their Pokémon GO debuts, alongside their Evolutions, Gourgeist and Trevenant!" Just like players can do in the Kalos region, they will be able to encounter Pumpkaboo in varying sizes."

Pokemon Go Ghoulish Pals event begins today

The official website also reveals that the second part of the Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief event will unlock a special research story. Those who complete the Special Research story will gain access to a special event at the end of the season that might have something to do with Hoopa. The introduction of a new Pokemon called Pumpkaboo will bring along a new size mechanic. The Pokemon that are larger will look larger in the game as well. There would also be a collection challenge around various forms of the Pokemon.

Following Pokemons will be available to encounter in the wild

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Gastly

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Purrloin

Phantump

Small Size Pumpkaboo

Average Size Pumpkaboo

Haunter

Yamask (shiny one too)

Litwick

Large Size Pumpkaboo

Super Size Pumpkaboo

At the end of the event, the Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief Special Raid will take place, from October 30, 2021, to October 31, 2021. During this event, Mega Absol and Darkrai will appear more in Mega Raids. From 7km eggs Litwick, obtained during the event, the Pokemons that will hatch are Spinarak, Misdreavus, Shuppet, Phantump. The Pokemons that will be available to encounter after completion of Field Research Tasks include Halloween Mischief Pikachu, Gastly, Spinarak, Shuppet, Duskull and Halloween Mischief Piplup.

Image: pokemongolive.com