Pokemon Go Haunter: Check Out Haunter Best Moveset, Stats, Weaknesses And More Here

Pokemon Go is quite possibly the most imaginative handheld game ever. Most handheld games let the player play the game in the solace of their home, this one needs the player to wander out of their range of familiarity to play the game. Pokemon Go places the major part of the story in the shoes of a maturing pokemon trainer who's gotta catch'em all, who needs to wander out in the world and find and catch the absolute best Pokemon. Numerous players have inquired about Pokemon Go Haunter.

Pokemon Go Haunter

Haunter is a part of the first generation of Pokemon and is found in the Kanto region. Haunter is a popular Pokemon which many players will remember for its mischievous activities in the old games and series. Haunter evolution is Gengar and it costs 100 candy to perform the Haunter evolution in Pokemon Go. In the series, the Pokemon had the ability to steal the life away of any Pokemon or Human by just licking them.

All the naughtiness aside, Haunter is a great catch for any player’s Pokemon collection in the game. This Pokemon also knows how to strike fear in the hearts of its enemies, making it an incredible addition to the player’s battling arsenal. To get the best out of this Pokemon, the players should get well versed with Haunter best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out Pokemon Go Haunter stats below:

Pokémon GO Haunter is a Ghost and Poison-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2219, 223 attack, 107 defense, and 128 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Haunter is vulnerable to Dark, Ghost, Ground, and Psychic-type moves. Haunter is boosted by Fog and Cloudy weather. Haunter best moveset is Shadow Claw and Sludge Bomb (16.57 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

