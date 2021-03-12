Pokemon Go Haxorus: Base Stats, Best Moveset And More For The Dragon Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been making a number of changes to their game. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Haxorus.

Pokemon Go Haxorus

The Pokemon users have recently been trying to ask questions like what is Haxorus best moveset and who is Haxorus evolution. This is because the makers have been adding a number of new generation Pokemons to the game and the users are certainly loving it. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about this popular Pokemon. This information could also help you by answering your questions like what is Haxorus best moveset and who is Haxorus evolution. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Pokemon Go Haxorus best moveset and more.

Haxorus is a popular dragon type Pokemon who is the evolution form of Haxorus. It is often found in places like the Unova region. This Dragon-type of Pokemon is vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy and Ice-type moves. To help out the users we have managed to gather some useful information about this Pokemon. Read more

Base Stats

Max CP: 4062

Attack: 284

Defence: 172

Stamina: 183

Best moveset

Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw

Counter + Dragon Claw

Dragon Tail + Surf

Dragon Tail + Earthquake

Counter + Earthquake

Counter + Surf

Dragon Tail + Night Slash

Counter + Night Slash

Weaknesses

160.0% damage - Dragon

160.0% damage - Fairy

160.0% damage - Ice

Resistances

62.5% damage - Electric

62.5% damage - Fire

62.5% damage - Grass

62.5% damage - Water

Apart from this, the makers have currently been working on their popular mobile game Pokemon Go. They recently added a new feature called tagging and fans are asking a lot of questions related to the game. Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. They managed to generate $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020.This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. This game was also released as a result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.