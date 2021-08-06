Pokemon Go Heracross Counters And Weakness Guide: How To Beat Heracross In Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go developers have now brought in a special raid for its players. They have launched their bug type Pokemon, Heracross across the globe. This has now been picked up by the gamers and they are asking specific questions like How to get Heracross in Pokemon Go and How to beat Heracross in Pokemon Go? Defeating this Pokemon gives the players a chance to capture it and also win other rewards in the game. Here is all you need to know about catching this bug type Pokemon.

How to get Heracross in Pokemon GO?

Keep in mind that the Heracross is a bug and fighting type Pokemon. According to the game, these types of Pokemons are weak to flying, fairy, psychic, and fire type moves. Initially, it was only available in regions like Latin America, South Florida, and Texas but the recent raids are bringing him to different regions of the world. All the players need to do is fight this Bug-type Pokemon and get a chance to add it to your Pokeverse. This is a very regional Pokemon and coming across one would not be possible in the future. So be prepared with power flying, fairy, psychic, and fire type Pokemons like Charizard, Lugia, Xerneas and more. Here is also a list of Heracross counters and weaknesses that can be used in the game.

Heracross Counters

Ho-Oh: Paranormal and Daring Bird

Pidgeot: Gust and Brave Bird attack

Unfezant: Air Chop and Air Strike

Charizard: Wing Attack and Blast Gun

Yveltal: Tornado and Gale

Moltres: Wing Attack and Air Attack

Rayquaza: Air Slash and Gale

Staraptor: Brave Bird and Wing Attack

