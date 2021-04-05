Pokemon Go: How To Beat Nidoking? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Quick links:
Are you looking for a step by step guide on how to beat Nidoking in Pokemon Go? Do you want to learn the ways to beat Nidoking in the game? then you’ve come to the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Nidoking, how to beat Nidoking in Pokemon Go, Nidoking best moveset and more.
Nidoking is a Poison and Ground type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Water, Ground, Ice, and Psychic moves. The best moveset for Nidoking is Poison Jab & Earthquake. It has a Max CP of 2567. The Poke description of Nidoking states that the thick tail of Nidoking packs enormously destructive power. With one swing, it can topple a metal transmission tower. Once this Pokémon goes on a rampage, there is no stopping it. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to beat Nidoking in Pokemon Go.
It is equally as important to choose the right, powerful Pokemon and Movesets as well as knowing the best ways to battle with Nidoking. It will allow you to take advantage of the weaknesses of this Pokemon. Also, this will allow you to deal maximum damage during battle and defeat Nidoking quickly and easily. To defeat Nidoking in Pokemon Go, you must take advantage of its Type Weakness (es). Being a Poison and Ground Type Pokemon, Nidoking is vulnerable to Ground, Ice, Psychic, and Water Type Moves. In the next section, we will give you critical tips you should use in order to defeat Nidoking as effectively and as efficiently as possible.