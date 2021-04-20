Pokemon Go: How To Catch Meditite? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has made a massive difference in the augmented reality-based gaming sector. Thanks to the continuous updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, the players are keep coming for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Meditite, how to catch Meditite in Pokemon Go, and more.

The basic details of Meditite

Meditite is a Fighting & Psychic Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fairy, Flying, and Ghost moves. The best moveset for Meditite is Confusion and Psyshock when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 693. Meditite eventually evolves into Medicham. The Pokedex description of Meditite states that Meditite undertakes rigorous mental training deep in the mountains. However, whenever it meditates, this Pokémon always loses its concentration and focus. As a result, its training never ends. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to catch Meditite in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Meditite in Pokemon Go?

You should note one thing with catching Meditite is that after the completion of the Rival’s Week event which took place from April 13 to April 18 2021, it is starting to appear more frequently in the wild. So the best chance of you catching a Meditite is to go to the wild area. Once you encounter a Meditite, use the old, but effective method of first feeding it with golden raspberry and then throwing a curveball throw with the powerful Pokeball. Try to hit Meditite with the curveball throw. This way, you will be able to easily catch Meditite and add it to your Pokemon collection. Meditite can also be hatched from 5 km eggs.

The biological details of Meditite

Meditite is a humanoid, bipedal Pokémon that resembles a person meditating. It usually sits in a yoga position, with knees bent and feet together with its hands resting on its knees. Its lower body is blue, with white on the wrists, feet, and lower body. Its onion-shaped head is also white with large eyes and pink ovals on its cheeks. It has round, swirled ears on the sides of its head. These ears are higher up on a male than on a female.

Pokemon Go update

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic