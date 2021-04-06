Pokemon Go: How To Catch Skrelp? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Since 2016, Pokemon Go has steadily risen to a level where it is starting to dominate the augmented reality based game category. This is possible thanks to its publisher Niantic’s continuous updates with regards to new events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and raids. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Skrelp, how to catch Skrelp in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Skrelp in Pokemon Go

Skrelp is a Poison and Water type Pokémon. It’s weaknesses are Ground, Psychic, and Electric moves. It has a Max CP of 1063. Skrelp eventually evolves into Dragalge. The Poke description of Skrelp states that it is camouflaged as rotten kelp, it sprays liquid poison on prey that approaches unawares and then finish it off. The best moveset for Skrelp is the Acid & Sludge Bomb when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. In the upcoming section, we will look at how to catch Skrelp in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Skrelp in Pokemon Go?

The first thing you should know when it comes to mapping out a catching strategy for Skrelp is that it is going to make its debut in Pokemon go as a part of the Rivals’ Week event. Since it's making its debut, there isn’t going to be much information regarding how to catch Skrelp in Pokemon Go. No worries though, we have a perfect solution to catching Skrelp in Pokemon Go. Because Skrelp making its debut during the Rivals’ Week event, the best chance to catching and adding Skrelp to your Pokedex is to set up a shop near the Skrelp populated Pokestops. Walking around the Pokestops also helps to catch Skrelp successfully and easily. When you encounter a Skrelp, use the old, but effective method of catching a Pokemon. First, feed it with raspberry and then throw a curveball. Throw it accurately and hit Skrelp. This way, you will be able to catch Skrelp and add it to your Pokedex.

Skrelp locations

A popular spawn location you can find Skrelp is in the Sea area with a 5% chance to spawn during Normal weather.

We hope that we are able to give you a clear overview of how to catch Skrelp in Pokemon Go. As we’ve mentioned earlier, it’s a debut Pokemon and hence, finding and catching it is pretty challenging. But, with the clear information in this guide, we are sure that we’ve made your job a little easier. All the very best!

Pokemon Go update

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic