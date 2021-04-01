Pokemon Go: How To Catch Unown? A Detailed, Step-by-step Guide

Pokemon Go is a leading game in the augmented reality based category for the past five years. Thanks to the continuous update from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and raids, players are constantly coming to the game for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Unown, how to catch Unown in Pokemon Go, Unown best moveset and more.

Unown is a Psychic type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Bug, Dark, and Ghost moves. The best moveset for Unown is Hidden Power and Struggle. It has a Max CP of 1185. The Poke description of Unown states that this Pokémon is shaped like ancient writing. It is a mystery as to which came first, the ancient writings or the various Unown. Research into this topic is ongoing but nothing is known. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to catch Unown in Pokemon go.

How to catch Unown in Pokemon go

There is no doubt that Unown is one of the rarest and hardest to find Pokémon in Pokémon Go. That's simply because it doesn't spawn very often in most areas. And when it does, it can manifest as any one of the 28 forms, stylized after the letters of the alphabet, from A to Z, as well as the punctuations. Unown is one of those Pokémon introduced into Pokemon Go as part of the Gen 2 update. Gen 2 had 26 distinct forms, one shaped after each letter of the alphabet, from A to Z. Gen 3 added additional two Pokemon and hence, it has a total of 28 forms. One thing you should note with Unown is that it is one Pokemon with 28 forms available in the game. You will only be able to get Unown in both incense and Lures. Unfortunately, Unown like Snorlax and Lapras, doesn't seem to nest. There are some players reported that Unown appears consistently in spawn points but those reports are thus far very few and incredibly far between. Pokémon Go does make Unown spawn in numbers at events, with letters typically tied to the event. So, if you really want Unown, going to an event where Unown is boosted is the only sure way to get one or several of them. Unown seems to be hard to find but it doesn't seem to have an especially low catch rate or high flee rate. So, if you do find it, you should be able to get it. Here’s how to do it.

Use a Golden Razz Berry. Unlike other bonuses, it's not dependent on you hitting the target. And there's no point in using a Pinap Berry because Unown doesn't evolve nor does it power up to a significant enough level to be worth hoarding candy.

Throw a Curve Ball. A successfully thrown Curve Ball has a higher catch rate than a Great Ball and almost as good as an Ultra Ball.

Bonuses stack up, so throw a Curve Ball with an Ultra Ball and a Golden Razz Berry to max out your catch rate.

Go for a Nice, Great, or Excellent throw if you know you can get it reliably right, by nailing the center of the target circle. Again, the bonuses stack up when you do it successfully.

Image source: Niantic