Pokemon Go: How to complete Festival of Colors 2022 collection challenge? Know here

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors 2022 has something in store for the Indian trainers. There is an India Regional Challenge that will be held for two days in the game, wherein the players in India will participate collectively to unlock rewards. It is important to note that the Festival of Colors is being conducted at a global scale is overlapping with the Indian festival of colours, Holi. Keep reading to know more about the India-specific challenge.

Festival of Colors 2022 collection challenge for trainers in India

During the current Festival of Colors 2022 in Pokemon Go, the game has organised an India Regional Challenge which will begin on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM and last up to Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 08:00 PM. During this time, trainers in India will be able to participate in the Regional Challenge wherein once they catch enough Pokemon, there will be a bonus for all Trainers in India up to the last date of the event.

On the official website of the game, it is mentioned that players need to catch as many as two million Pokemons during the stipulated time, after which they will get the 2x Catch Candy reward. However, this is not something that one player can do alone. The nature of the event suggests that all the players will participate in it together. Once the minimum number of Pokemons are caught, the bonus will be active.

The official website also says that until Sunday, March 20, 2022, Trainers in India will be able to pick up a celebratory box for 125 PokéCoins containing a Lucky Egg, a Lure Module, a Rainy Lure Module, and a Mossy Lure Module. That is not all as players will also get to encounter the new Pokemon called Oricorio during the event, in the wild.

As of now, Pokemon Go is hosting the Season of Alola and the Festival of Colors is going to be a major event of the season. It will last for five days where players are getting bonuses like Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours and players who take a few snapshots every day during the event may get to encounter a Shiny Pokemon. Read more details about the different Oricorio styles below.