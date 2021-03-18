Pokemon Go: How To Defeat Professor Sycamore In A Battle? Learn All About It In This Guide

Pokemon Go is an augmented-reality based game. As you all know, it is developed and published by Niantic. Ever since its release, Niantic has been adding new Pokemon to the game in order to keep its players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at who is Professor Sycamore, how to defeat Professor Sycamore in a battle and more.

How to defeat Professor Sycamore in a battle?

Beating Professor Sycamore in a battle is pretty simple. After he challenges you in his Lab, completing this battle is pretty easy and can be finished with no hard training or catching new Pokemon. In the following section, we’ll have a look at the team members you need to defeat Professor Sycamore. Kindly note this down as it’ll be very helpful to complete this task pretty efficiently.

Team members you need to defeat Professor Sycamore

Professor Sycamore will be using Bulbasaur Lv 10 Grass/Poison Pokemon to attack you. This half plant half animal is an easy take down if you have been training your Pokemon early on in the game. It will start with Growl, followed by Tackle and then hit you with multiple Vine Whip’s. To be practically speaking, any Early Pokemon will take it down, but Froakie/Frogadier can do the job with 1/2 Shots. Even then, you should know that any Pokemon can take it out with no real threat.

Next he will try to attack you with Charmander with Ember. This one is even easier to dispose of than Bulbasaur. With low defense and a lower speed than your Pokemon, it continually tries to burn the opponent with Ember. Any Pokemon can dispose this one easily in 2 Shots with just a regular/Normal Type move. The only Pokemon that can see Charmander as a threat is Chespin/Quilladin. Since they can take 3 Embers and take it out with a Rollout.

Finally, he’ll attack you with Squirtle. This dynamic turtle is definitely the best and hardest opponent in this battle you will face. With higher defense and attack than the other Pokemon, it will start with Withdraw. It will threaten all Fire Types and even Water Types can have a tough time taking this Pokemon out quickly. Really any non-fire Pokemon can take this out easily, but you should’ve trained it earlier. After winning the battle, Professor Sycamore asks you to pick a Pokemon out of Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander All at Lv 10 as a reward. Choose the one you find useful for you.