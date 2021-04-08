Pokemon Go: How To Get Arceus? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Are you looking for a step by step guide on getting Arceus in Pokemon Go? Do you want to know how you can get Arceus in Pokemon Go and add it to your Pokemon collection? Then you have come to the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Arceus, how to get Arceus in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Arceus in Pokemon Go

Arceus is a Normal type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fighting moves. The best moveset for Arceus is Shadow Claw and Hyper Beam. It has a Max CP of 3989. The Poke description of Arceus states that it is told in mythology that this Pokémon was born before the universe even existed. In the upcoming section, we will look at how to get Arceus in Pokemon Go.

How to get Arceus in Pokemon Go?

You should note one thing that Arceus is one of the powerful Pokemon in the entire game. Since the launch of Pokemon Go, Niantic has been releasing a lot of legendary Pokemon into the game and Arceus is one among them. Several such Pokemon were caught and yet some of the Pokemon left unexplored. Arceus is one such Pokemon and it is said that it created everything out of nothing even before the existence of the time and space. Hence, it was considered to be the primary god of the universe. Niantic is hesitant in letting Arceus loose in player neighborhood due to its godly stature. Therefore, Arceus is currently unavailable to catch in Pokemon Go. So, you wouldn’t be able to catch it. We suspect that players wouldn’t be able to see Arceus in the catchable form and we also heard that Niantic is just starting to discuss on how to go about releasing a catchable form of Arceus. However, despite not yet debuting, some player resources have predicted its stats. Arceus may have a max CP of over 4100, with attack, defense, and stamina stats near 230. This would make it one of the most potent Pokemons in the game. Its base type is normal, meaning its most effective moveset would likely include popular charged moves such as Hyper Beam. As a normal type Pokemon, Arceus' best counters include Lucario, Machamp, Conkeldurr, and Breloom, which shouldn't surprise veteran players. It may be worth their while to train up the mentioned Pokemon in the event Niantic showcase Arceus as a raid boss.

Pokemon Go update

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic