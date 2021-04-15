Pokemon Go: How To Get Electabuzz? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

There is no doubt that ever since the launch of Pokemon Go in 2016, it has become a mainstay in the augmented reality based category. In fact, the game is pretty popular in gaming and one of the reasons for its popularity is the constant updates by Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raid battles. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Electabuzz, how to get Electabuzz in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Electabuzz

Electabuzz is an Electric type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ground moves. The best moveset for Electabuzz is Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 2334. Electabuzz evolves into Electivire. In the upcoming section, we are going to have a look at how to get Electabuzz in Pokemon Go.

How to get Electabuzz in Pokemon Go

One thing you should note with Electabuzz is that it is a rare Pokemon. There is no doubt about that and catching it will be challenging. You should also understand that it is hard to find but not impossible to catch. Its rank is 57/151 with a spawn rate of 0.074 percent. This information suggests that it's rare and you will have to hustle a lot to get this Pokemon. A Pokemon’s type will determine its natural habitat and where we can catch it. As we’ve mentioned earlier, Electabuzz is an electric type pokemon. You will be able to find Electric-type Pokemon such as Electabuzz near the local electric office, jogging park, industrial parks, schools and college campuses, universities, and shopping malls. Other than that, you will also be able to find and catch this Pokemon in the wild. When you encounter this Pokemon, all you have to do is to use the old, but effective method of getting it. Just feed it with golden raspberry and then throw an accurate curveball throw. Collect powerful Pokeballs before your attempt. Try to hit Electabuzz with the curveball throw. This way, you will be able to get Electabuzz and add it to your Pokemon collection. You can also hatch Electabuzz through 5 km eggs. And that's all there is to it when it comes to getting Electabuzz in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go update

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic