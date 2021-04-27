Pokemon Go: How To Get Goomy? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has been changing the landscape of the augmented reality based gaming category. The constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids have made this game interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Goomy, how to get Goomy in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Goomy

Goomy is a Dragon type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fairy, Dragon, and Ice moves. The best moveset for Goomy is Tackle and Dragon Pulse. It has a Max CP of 976. Goomy evolves into Sliggoo. The Poke description of Goomy states that it is the weakest Dragon-type Pokémon. It lives in damp, shady places, so its body doesn’t dry out. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to get Goomy in Pokemon Go.

How to get Goomy in Pokemon Go?

The May event for 2021 that is titled Luminous Legends X will see the debut of Goomy. The Luminous Legends X event starts on May 4th, 2021, and runs up to May 17th, 2021. Along with Goomy, Xerneas will be added to the Pokemon Go raids. There will also be a new evolution method added to the game as well. For your information, this is generally a Kalos-themed event. So when you participate in the raids in the Kalos region, you will have the highest chance of encountering Goomy. Also during the event, you can get Goomy by hatching 7 km eggs and completing relevant field research tasks. You can usually find Goomy in the wild. when you encounter a Goomy, all you have to do is to use the old, but effective method to catch it. First, feed it with raspberry and then throw a curveball throw using powerful Pokeballs. Make sure to have ultra balls with you if in case you need them. Try to hit Goomy with your curveball throw. This way, you will be able to easily catch Goomy in Pokemon Go.

The biological details of Goomy

Goomy is a Pokémon that resembles a slug or a slime with beady black eyes. The lower half of its body is light purple, while the upper half is a paler shade of purple. Along the dividing line of the two colors are five large, green spots. The front part of this line is its mouth. On top of its head are two pairs of antenna-like horns; the hind pair is longer than the front pair. These sensitive horns are used to check their surroundings.

Pokemon Go update

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic