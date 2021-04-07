Pokemon Go: How To Get Lopunny? A Detailed, Step-by-step Guide

2016 was the year Pokemon Go made its debut. Since then, it has become a force to reckon with in the augmented reality based game category. Thanks to the continuous updates in terms of new events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and raids, the game is pretty interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Lopunny, how to get Lopunny in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Lopunny

Lopunny is a Normal and Fighting type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fairy, Fighting, Flying, and Psychic moves. The best moveset for Lopunny is Pound and Hyper Beam. It has a Max CP of 3745. The Poke description of Lopunny states that it's notably wary and has a dislike of fighting, but at the same time, it can deliver powerful kicks with its lithe legs. In the upcoming section, we are going to look at how to get Lopunny in Pokemon Go.

How to get Lopunny in Pokemon Go?

One thing you should note when it comes to getting a Lopunny is that merely defeating it in a raid battle won’t unlock its full capabilities. Instead, you have to get the Mega energy to evolve it into a fully powerful Pokemon. Also, the Mega energy will be active for a limited time only and hence, you have to evolve your Lopunny as soon as possible to get its powerful form. An interesting fact about Lopunny is that it is the latest addition to the Pokemon Go game.

The only way you can find a Lopunny is through a raid battle. From April forth onwards, Lopunny is making frequent appearance in all the raid battles. To participate, you need to either have a remote raid pass or a regular raid pass. The game is currently giving one remote raid pass in the shop, and this is your best chance to get a pass and start participating in the raid battles. Usually, any raid battle is a challenging task to successfully complete in Pokemon Go. So in our experience, it is better that you join with 5 other players when you are getting into fighting a raid battle. Any less will make it difficult to defeat the Pokemon. As we’ve mentioned earlier, Lopunny will be appearing from April forth and also will be randomly appearing in the raid locations as well. Lopunny itself is a Normal/Fighting-type Pokemon, meaning that bringing along a Psychic, Flying, or Fighting Pokemon with these moves will make it much easier to win the battle. Below, we’ll give you the list of Pokemon you need to keep in your team to winning the raid battle.

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike.

Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird.

Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic.

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack.

Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic.

Once you defeat it, use the old method of catching a Pokemon.

Feed with golden raspberry and then throw a curveball throw and hit Lopunny.

This way, you will easily be able to catch Lopunny and add it to your Pokemon collection.

Pokemon Go update

Image source: Oficial twitter of Niantic