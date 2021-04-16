Pokemon Go: How To Get Ludicolo? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has been a popular augmented reality based game ever since its launch in 2016. Thanks to the continuous updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raid battles, the players are keep coming for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Ludicolo, how to get Ludicolo in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Ludicolo

Ludicolo is a Water and Grass type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Flying, Poison, and Bug moves. The best moveset for Ludicolo is Bubble & Solar Beam when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 2323. The Poke description of Ludicolo states that Ludicolo begins dancing as soon as it hears cheerful, festive music. This Pokémon is said to appear when it hears the singing of children on hiking outings. In the next section, we will have a look at how to get Ludicolo in Pokemon Go.

How to get Ludicolo in Pokemon Go?

One thing you should note with catching Ludicolo is that it isn’t easy. In fact, you have to hustle a lot to get this Pokemon. But if you have decided to add this Pokemon to your team, then you can 100 percent go for it. To get Ludicolo, you have to first catch Lotad, evolve it to Lombre, and finally to Ludicolo. To catch Lotad, all you have to do is to go to the wild. Lotad will be in both blue and green colour, so you will easily be able to find and catch this Pokemon. You have to be very persistent when it comes to catching Lotad. You have to go outside when it is raining. As a Water/Grass type Pokemon, Lotad will appear more often during rainy weather. You can also search for Lotad during raid battles. Raids grant a higher chance of encountering Lotad. If you see one in a raid battle, you can potentially catch it. If you encounter Lotad in the wild, you can use the old, but simple method of first feeding it with a golden raspberry and then throwing a curveball throw and hit Lotad. This way, you can easily catch it. If you encounter it during a raid battle, you can form a team of Pokemon that Lotad is week to, attack, and defeat it. After getting Lotad, you have to evolve it to Lombre by feeding it 25 candy, and finally, evolve it to Ludicolo by feeding it with 100 candy.

Pokemon Go update

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic