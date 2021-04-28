Pokemon Go: How To Get Meloetta? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has definitely taken augmented reality based gaming to a new level. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, the players are coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Meloetta, how to get Meloetta in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Meloetta

Meloetta is a mythical Normal and Psychic-type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Bug and Dark moves. The best moveset for Meloetta is Quick Attack and Hyper Beam when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 3972. The Pokedex description of Meloetta states that its melodies are sung with a special vocalization method that can control the feelings of those who hear it. In the upcoming section, we are going to have a look at how to get Meloetta in Pokemon Go.

How to get Meloetta in Pokemon Go?

There is one thing you should note when it comes to getting Meloetta is that it will be making its debut during the Pokemon Go fest for 2021 starting in the month of July. If it takes place, then you can most surely find it in the wild. When you encounter a Meloetta in the wild, all you have to do is to use the old method of first feeding with razzberry and then throwing a curveball throw. Use powerful Pokeballs when you are trying to throw a curveball throw. Hit Meloetta with your curveball throw. This way, you will be able to easily catch Meloetta in Pokemon Go.

The biological details of Meloetta

Meloetta is a Pokémon that has a femininely anthropomorphic figure with musical bar-style streaks in its hair, quarter notes for its arms and hands and pupil-less eyes resembling whole notes. It has a jewel on its forehead and a black headpiece that seems to be shaped like a treble clef which doubles as an attached microphone such as one often used by singers. Its ovular head seems to be â…“ its body's height and about half its height in width. In its Aria Forme, Meloetta has light blue eyes and flowing, wavy hair with light-blue ovals that resemble whole notes. In its Pirouette Forme, it has auburn hair that seems to be stylized of Meloetta in a high bun and red eyes. In either Forme, its midriff and eyes match its hair. It is a species with unknown gender. According to artists in Unova, the beautiful music and dance of Meloetta inspired many works of art, music, and songs. This Pokémon is popular among both musicians and dancers. Meloetta is able to change forms when it uses the move Relic Song, which changes its form from Aria Forme to its Pirouette Forme, or vice versa. In its Aria Forme, Meloetta can sing beautiful songs.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic