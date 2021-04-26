Pokemon Go: How To Get Pyroar? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has definitely changed the landscape of the augmented reality based gaming category. Constant updates with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids from Niantic have made this game very interesting and popular among the gaming community. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Pyroar, how to get Pyroar in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Pyroar

Pyroar is a Fire and Normal type Pokémon which evolves from Litleo. It is vulnerable to Ground, Rock, Fighting, and Water moves. The best moveset for Pyroar is Fire Fang and Overheat when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 2767. The Poke description of Pyroar states that the male with the largest mane of fire is the leader of the pride. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to get Pyroar in Pokemon Go.

How to get Pyroar in Pokemon Go?

Pyroar has made its debut during the Kalos Celebration Event main series. Pyroar is enabled with Gen 6 capabilities since it is evolving from Litleo. You can encounter both genders of Pyroar in the wild. Both male and female is powerful in terms of range and strength as well. To get Pyroar, you need to catch Litleo and evolve it into Pyroar. Litleo is referred to as the lion cub Pokemon and the tougher the opponent it faces, the stronger it gets and more power flows through its body. When it evolves into Pyroar, it changes itself as a royal Pokemon. Basically, the design of Litleo is inspired from the real world lions that are seen in Pyroar evolution. While there is no visual difference in both male and female in Litleo, you can see literal and visible gender differences when it comes to Pyroar. Although Litleo resembles power, it makes very few appearances in the entire game. This is a significant thing to note if you’ve already decided to get Litleo and evolve it into Pyroar. The chances of you catching a Litleo is pretty low compared to other Pokemon, but it’s still worth it to catch one. You’ll be able to find Litleo in the wild. You can also find it during the raids and the research activities. It can be found by hatching 2 km eggs as well. When you encounter a Litleo, all you can do is to use the old, but effective method to catch it. First, feed it with raspberry and then throw a curveball throw using a powerful Pokeball. Try to hit Litleo with the curveball throw. This way, you will easily be able to catch Litleo. Once you get Litleo, just feed it with 50 candies and you can evolve it into a Pyroar. When you do this successfully, you’ll get a male or a female version of Pyroar.

Pokemon Go update

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic