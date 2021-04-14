Pokemon Go: How To Get Shiftry? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

There is no doubt that Pokemon Go has made a bigger impact in the entire augmented reality based game category. In fact, it has become one of the revered games in this particular sector. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Shiftry, how to get Shiftry in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Shiftry

Shiftry is a Grass and Dark type Pokémon which evolves from Nuzleaf. It is vulnerable to Bug, Fairy, Ice, Fighting, Fire, Poison, and Flying moves. The best moveset for Shiftry is Snarl and Leaf Blade. It has a Max CP of 2333. The Poke description of Shiftry states that Shiftry is a mysterious Pokémon that is said to live atop towering trees dating back over a thousand years. It creates terrific windstorms with the fans it holds. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to get Shiftry in Pokemon Go.

How to get Shiftry in Pokemon Go?

Shiftry was first introduced in the third generation of the mainline Pokemon Go game. You will be able to see and fight Shiftry during raid battles. One thing you should note with Shiftry is that it is the final form of Seedot. Shiftry isn't the strongest Grass or Dark type by itself but is still a fairly effective Pokemon to have on your team. Its best move is Leaf Blade and pairs well with any of its quick attacks. There are a couple of ways you will be able to get Shiftry in Pokemon Go. The first one is through evolution. This is the simplest and the easiest way to get Shiftry in Pokemon Go. To get Shiftry, you need to evolve Seedot. You will be able to catch Seedot in forests and gardens. It evolves into Nuzleaf with 25 Candies, and then into Shiftry with the addition of another 100 Candies. You can also challenge Shiftry in Tier 4 raids. Shiftry is Grass and Dark, meaning it is particularly weak against Bug type Pokemon like Scizor or Heracross. It should go down easily if you hammer it with Bug moves. Be careful, as Shiftry may have the Hurricane move which will deal Flying damage against your Bug type Pokemon. Heracross specifically is very, very weak to this attack. Once you defeat Shiftry in Pokemon Go, use the old, but effective method to get Shiftry. After beating Shiftry, feed it with golden raspberry and throw a curveball throw. Throw it accurately and hit it with the best Pokeball you have. This way, you will be able to easily get Shiftry.

