Pokemon Go: How To Get Trapinch? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has definitely brought about a significant change in popularity in the augmented reality based gaming category. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and various raids, the players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Trapinch, how to get Trapinch in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Trapinch

Trapinch is a Ground type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Grass, Ice, and Water moves. The best moveset for Trapinch is Mud Shot and Dig when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 1274. The Pokedex description of Trapinch states that: "The nest of Trapinch is a sloped, bowl-like pit dug in the sand. This Pokémon patiently waits for prey to tumble down the pit. Its giant jaws have enough strength to crush even boulders." Trapinch eventually evolves into Vibrava. In the next section, we will have a look at how to get Trapinch in Pokemon Go.

How to get Trapinch in Pokemon Go?

Trapinch is originally found in the Hoenn region. Trapinch is boosted by sunny weather. Trapinch actually made its debut in the Hoenn region Desert-themed event in 2018. Since then, it has been featured in many Pokemon Go events and raid battles. You will be able to find Trapinch in the wild. You can get Trapinch using a couple of ways. The first one is to form a team of Pokemon, encounter a Trapinch in a raid battle, and defeat it during the raid battle. To do so, you need Darmanitan (Galarian Zen form), Kingler, Darmanitan (Galarian Standard form), Kyogre, and Roserade in your Pokemon team. The second way is to use the old method of first feeding Trapinch with a golden razzberry and then throwing a curveball throw when you encounter Trapinch in the wild. Make sure to use a powerful Pokeball when throwing a curveball throw. Try to hit Trapinch with your curveball throw. This way, you will be able to easily catch Trapinch in Pokemon Go. One thing you should remember with catching Trapinch is that it is very rare in the game. Hence, you have to walk around a lot in the wild to get one.

Pokemon Go update

We hope that we have given you all the details you need to know about how to get Trapinch in Pokemon Go. Although it is very rare to encounter it in the game, catching a Trapinch is pretty easy. All the very best!

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic