Pokemon Go Hydreigon: Hydreigon's Best Moveset, Weakness And Other Stats

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. It allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and evolve them into the next stage. Numerous players wish to learn more about Pokemon Go Hydreigon.

Pokemon Go Hydreigon

Hydreigon is a part of the 5th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Unova region. This is a dark, dragon-type Pokemon that has three heads. This Pokemon is known to react to movements and strike fear in the hearts of their foes. The Pokemon is also known to devour anything that comes in its path.

Hydreigon evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Dieno and it evolves from Zweilous. Hydreigon is a Pokemon that is known for its fierceness and strength. Players should try their best to get their hands on this Pokemon for their collection as soon as possible. Hydreigon is a great asset while trying out the battling feature in Pokemon. To use this Pokemon in the best way possible, players should get well versed with Hydreigon best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check them out below:

Pokémon GO Hydreigon is a Dark and Dragon type Pokemon with a max CP of 4098, 256 attack, 188 defense and 211 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Hydreigon weakness is Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting and Ice type moves. Hydreigon is boosted by Fog and Windy weather. Hydreigon best moveset is Bite and Dark Pulse (15.60 DPS).

