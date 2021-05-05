Last Updated:

Pokemon Go: Is Cottonee Shiny? Learn All About It In This Guide

Pokemon Go Cottonee: Learn all you need to know about is Cottonee Shiny in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Cottonee and more in this guide

Haridas S
Pokemon Go is an augmented reality based game that has definitely changed the landscape of the AR based gaming category. Its players are pretty interested in the game thanks to the constant updates with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at is Cottonee Shiny in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Cottonee and more.

The basic details of Cottonee

Cottonee is a Grass and Fairy type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Poison, Fire, Steel, Flying, and Ice moves. The best moveset for Cottonee is Charm and Grass Knot when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 700. Cottonee evolves into Whimsicott. The Pokedex description stats that when attacked, Cottonee expels cotton from its body to create a diversion. The cotton it loses grows back in quickly. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at is Cottonee Shiny in Pokemon Go.

Is Cottonee Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Many players are wondering whether Cottonee can be Shiny in the game or whether it is possible to encounter a Shiny Cottonee during a particular event. Cottonee actually made its debut during the recently concluded May Spotlight hour. To answer many player’s questions directly, the Shiny form of Cottonee isn’t yet released in the game. What it means is that Cottonee cannot be Shiny and you will only be able to catch the regular form of the Cottonee. You wouldn’t be able to catch its Shiny form. We can hope that Niantic releases the Shiny form of Cottonee really soon.

The biological details of Cottonee

Cottonee is a white, circular Pokémon. It has white, puffy sections on the top of its head and its underside. Behind it is a green, star-shaped section similar to the area where a plant connects to its produce. It has orange, oval-shaped eyes, and furled, notched leaves on the sides of its body. Cottonee is blown around by the wind because of its lightweight composition. The only circumstance in which it cannot be blown by the wind is when it has been soaked by rain, which weighs it down and makes it soggy. Afterwards, this Pokémon will stay under a tree until it dries, so that it may be blown by the wind again. During the mating season, Cottonee blow in the wind in large groups.

