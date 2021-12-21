Pokemon Go January Community Day to feature Spheal: Check bonuses, moves and more

Pokemon Go Community Days are held to celebrate a Pokemon in the game. While the Community Days are held every once in a while, Pokemon Go Live informs the players well in time to prepare for the Pokemon being featured, its special moves and other bonuses that are valid on the day. This time around, the Pokemon Go Community Day will be held in January. Keep reading to find more details about when is the Pokemon Go January Community Day, what are special moves can be learnt by the Pokemon and other rewards that can be redeemed.

Pokemon Go January Community Day will feature Spheal. The Pokemon is an ice-water type Pokemon that is resistant to others like Pokemons and vulnerable to fighting. rock, grass and electric type of Pokemons. The Spheal family contains a total of three Pokemons including Spheal, Sealeo, and Walrein. The strongest moveset of the Pokemon includes Water Gun & Return. Spheal has a maximum CP of 962 points. As mentioned above, there are two evolutionary forms of the Pokemon as well.

When is the Pokemon Go January Community Day?

The Pokemon Go January Community Day will be celebrated on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The timings of the event are from 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM local time. During the Pokemon Go Spheal Community Day, Spheal will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Players can also encounter a Shiny version of the Pokemon if they are persistent and lucky. Pokemon Go January Community Day moves include two exclusive attacking moves for Walrein. If the players evolve a Sealeo into Walrein during or up to two hours after the event, the resulting form will know the Charged attack icicle Spear and Fast Attack Powder Snow.

Pokemon Go January Community Day event bonuses

3× Catch XP

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise

Pokemon Go January Community Day event bundles

There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Lucky Eggs and an Elite Fast TM.

A bundle containing 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop at no cost. Be sure to pick them up during the event!

Pokemon Go January Community Day research story