Pokemon Go Jigglypuff: Best Moveset, Evolution Forms And Where To Catch This Pokemon

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular mobile games today. This game is very different from any other mobile game available. To catch Pokemon in Pokemon Go players have to walk around their town and explore different locations to find exotic and powerful Pokemon. This article is a guide to the Pokemon Jigglypuff in Pokemon Go. Read on to know more about Jigglypuff best moveset and evolution.

Pokemon Go Jigglypuff

Jigglypuff is a normal or fairy type Pokemon. This Pokemon is quite common and can be found anywhere by the players. Some common locations for normal type Pokemon like Jigglypuff include local landmarks, hospitals, shopping malls, churches etc. Jigglypuff is often found is rainy or thunder weather conditions. Jigglypuff evolves from her base Pokemon form of Igglybuff. This Pokemon is vulnerable to Steel and Poison based Pokemon. Players can feed berries to the Jigglypuff before attempting to catch to increase their chances to catch this normal type of Pokemon.

Jigglypuff Best Moveset

Jigglypuff's strongest movest is Pound and Dazzling Gleam and the Pokemon can have a max CP of 724 at its highest level. Jigglypuffs' attacks are based on their ability to sing. The Pokemon's vocal cords can freely adjust the wavelengths of its voice. Jigglypuff uses its singing to put other Pokemon to sleep. The 5 strongest Pokémon you can use to beat Jigglypuff are Metagross, Deoxys Dialga, Roserade and Genesect. Here are all the Jigglypuff movesets.

Pound

Feint Attack

Disarming Voice

Dazzling Gleam

Gyro Ball

Body Slam Elite

Play Rough Elite

Jigglypuff Base Stats

Boss HP 600

Caught CP range 370 - 413

Caught CP (boosted) 463 - 517

Max CP with weather boost

Level 25 (raids) 517

Level 35 (wild) 672

Max HP

Level 40 210

Height 0.5 m

Weight 5.5 kg

Base capture rate 50%

Base flee rate 10%

Buddy walk distance 1 km

Jigglypuff Evolution

Jigglypuff is the evolved version of Igglybuff. Thre are a total of 3 Pokemon in the Jigglypuff family. The base form of Igglybuff, the second form of Jigglypuff and the final form of Wigglytuff. Evolving Jigglypuff from Igglybuff requires a total of 25 candy, whereas evolving Wigglytuff from Jigglypuff requires a total of 50 candy. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Go and gaming.