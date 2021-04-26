Pokemon Go Jirachi: Here's Jirachi's Best Moveset, Weakness And Other Stats

Pokemon Go has brought one of the most popular franchises back in the palms of the people. Through Pokemon Go players can literally travel the world, trying to catch all sorts of Pokemon and battling their way through. Pokemon Go has a very innovative and modern approach towards gaming as they use new-age technology like Augmented Reality and GPS to run the game. There are many types of Pokemon that players can catch in the game. Many want to learn more about Pokemon Go Jirachi.

Pokemon Go Jirachi

Jirachi is a part of the 3rd Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon is star-faced with yellow and white accents. Jirachi is one of the many types of mythical Pokemon in the game. Jirachi evolution doesn’t exist in Pokemon Go, it is a standalone Pokemon. Check out the Pokedex description for Jirachi in Pokemon Go below:

A legend states that Jirachi will make true any wish that is written on notes attached to its head when it awakens. If this Pokémon senses danger, it will fight without awakening.

A shiny edition of Jirachi can also be caught in Pokemon Go, but chances of encountering any type of Shiny Pokemon are slim in the game. Jirachi doesn’t look like much of a fighter but is a valuable addition to the player’s Pokemon collection. If the player is in a bind and Jirachi is the only option they got, they should better get well versed with Jirachi best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Jirachi Stats below:

Pokémon GO Jirachi is a mythical Steel and Psychic type Pokemon with a max CP of 3691, 210 attack, 210 defense and 225 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Jirachi weakness is Dark, Fire, Ghost and Ground type moves. Jirachi is boosted by Snow and Windy weather. Jirachi best moveset is Confusion and Doom Desire (16.98 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Jirachi.

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: DailyJirachi Twitter