Pokemon Go Just A Nibble: Here Are The Just A Nibble Ticket Details, Tasks And Rewards

Pokemon Go is a game that has been accepted by a massive number of people. The accessibility and the constant content are the main reasons for the success of the game. Pokemon Go holds a wide selection of Pokemon for players to catch, battle with, and more. Apart from that, the game has also introduced research quests that players can complete for bonus rewards in the game. The latest one is called the Just a Nibble research quest. Players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Just a Nibble research quest.

Pokemon Go Just a Nibble research quest

Just a Nibble is a research quest that is a part of the June Community Day. This quest will begin on the 6th of June between 11 am and 5 pm local time. The players will have to purchase the Just a Nibble Ticket for 1$ from the in-game store to participate in the research quest. This research quest revolves around the Pokemon Gible, the players can complete this quest to earn Gible evolution encounters and a lucky ticket. Only if the players will have the Just a Nibble Ticket, then only they will be eligible for the rewards for completing the quest. There are a series of tasks that have to be completed in 4 parts to be eligible for the Just a Nibble Rewards. Check out all the Just a Nibble Tasks and Just a Nibble rewards below:

Just a Nibble Part 1

Power up Pokémon 10 times (15x Poké Ball)

Catch 15 Gible (Gible encounter)

Make 5 Nice Throws (20x Gible Candy)

Rewards: Gible encounter, 1x Incense, 2000 Stardust

Just a Nibble Part 2

Catch 15 Gible (50x Gible Candy)

Transfer 10 Pokémon (Gabite encounter)

Evolve 3 Gible (10x Pinap Berry)

Rewards: 1500 XP, 1x Incense, Gible encounter

Just a Nibble Part 3

Make 3 Great Curveballs (50x Gible Candy)

Evolve 1 Gabite (1x Lucky Egg)

Transfer 10 Pokémon (10x Great Ball)

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1x Rocket Radar, 15x Ultra Balls

Just a Nibble Part 4

Claim reward (2x Silver Pinap Berry)

Claim reward (Gible encounter)

Claim reward (3500 XP)

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 2x Rare Candy, Garchomp encounter

Pokemon Go June Spotlight Hour Schedule

June 1st – 6 pm to 7 pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Dwebble

Special Bonus: 2x Catch XP

Shiny Dwebble

June 8th – 6 pm to 7 pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Abra

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Candy

Shiny Abra

June 15th – 6 pm to 7 pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Slowpoke

Special Bonus: 2x Transfer Candy

Shiny Slowpoke

June 22nd – 6 pm to 7 pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Swinub

Special Bonus: 2x Evolution XP

Shiny Swinbub

June 29th – 6 pm to 7 pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Aipom

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust

Shiny Aipom

IMAGE: POKEMONGOAPP TWITTER