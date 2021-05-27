Pokemon Go Leafeon: Find Out How To Get Leafeon In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is one of the most innovative handheld games ever. Most mobile games let the player play the game in the comfort of their home, this one on the other hand needs the player to venture out of their comfort zones to play the game. Pokemon Go puts the players in the shoes of a budding pokemon trainer who’s gotta catch’em all who has to venture out in the adventurous world and find and catch some of the best Pokemon. Many players want to learn how to get Leafeon in Pokemon Go.

How to get Leafeon in Pokemon Go?

The best approach to catch a Leafeon in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Leafeon for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Players can also try evolving it from Eevee by feeding it 25 Candy and a Mossy Lure Module. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the general ways of catching any Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Leafeon Stats

Leafeon is a part of the 4th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Sinnoh region. Leafeon evolution doesn’t exist, but it evolves from a Pokemon that is known for its range of evolutions. Leafeon is another type of evolution for Eevee. This Pokemon looks like a beige cat with green accents on its fur and edges of its ears and tail. Check out the Pokedex description for Leafeon below:

Its cellular composition is closer to that of a plant than an animal. It uses photosynthesis to produce its energy supply without eating food.

Leafeon is indeed a strong Pokemon too, players should try and catch this Pokemon just to have it in their collection. This pokemon can take down some really strong adversaries when used correctly. Players should consider adding Leafeon to their battling arsenal if they get well versed with its stats such as Leafeon best moveset, Leafeon Weakness, and more. Check out Pokemon Go Leafeon stats below:

Pokémon GO Leafeon is a Grass type Pokemon with a max CP of 3328, 216 attack, 219 defense, and 163 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Leafeon weakness is Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison type moves. Leafeon is boosted by Sunny weather. Leafeon best moveset is Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade (15.18 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE