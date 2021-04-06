Pokemon Go: Learn About Azumarill's Best Moveset, Base Stats, And Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go has been a popular augmented reality based game since its debut. It was first released in 2016 and its publisher Niantic is continuing to include various events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and raids to keep the players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Azumarill, the complete stat details of Azumarill in Pokemon Go, Azumarill best moveset and more.

The complete stat details of Azumarill in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give you the complete stat details you need to know about Azumarill in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear idea of whether it's worth putting all your efforts into catching and adding this Pokemon to your Pokemon Collection. Azumarill is a Water and Fairy type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Poison, Electric, and Grass moves. It has a Max CP of 1588. The Poke description of Azumarill states that the long ears of Azumarill are indispensable sensors. By focusing its hearing, this Pokémon can identify what kinds of prey are around, even in rough and fast-running rivers.

Base stats

Attack, 112.

Defense, 152.

Stamina, 225.

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 680.

Level 20, Max hatched/raids. 907.

Level 30, Max wild. 1361.

Level 40, 1588.

The biological details of Azumarill in Pokemon Go

Azumarill is a blue, bipedal Pokémon that has an ovoid body. The lower half of its body is white with a white, bubble-like pattern, which helps to camouflage it in water. It has elongated, rabbit-like ears with red insides and circular eyes. When in the water, it rolls up its ears to prevent the insides from becoming wet. Its arms and feet are short with rounded ends and no discernible digits. It has a black zigzagging tail with a blue, bubble-like tip. The tip of its tail tends to glow when it attacks or is excited. Azumarill has highly developed hearing that allows it to hear distances, even when it is underwater. By keeping still and listening closely, it can identity prey even in wild, fast-moving rivers. If Azumarill spots a drowning Pokémon, it will make a balloon out of the air that helps them breathe or when Azumarill is playing near the rivers. It lives in rivers and lakes and can live in the water all day long.

Azumarill best moveset

The best moveset for Azumarill is Bubble and Play Rough.

Azumarill evolution

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic