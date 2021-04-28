Pokemon Go: Learn About Bisharp Best Moveset, Weaknesses, Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon Go is a powerful and popular game that has definitely revolutionized the augmented reality based gaming category. Thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids, its players keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Bisharp in Pokemon Go, Bisharp best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Bisharp in Pokemon Go

In this section, we are going to give all the stat details you need to know about Bisharp in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your effort and energy into catching this Pokemon and adding it to your Pokemon collection. Bisharp is a Dark & Steel type Pokémon. it has a Max CP of 2844. The Pokedex description of Bisharp states that it leads a group of Pawniard. Bisharp doesn't even change its expression when it deals the finishing blow to an opponent. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at the base stats and the biological details of Bisharp in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 232.

Defense, 176.

Stamina, 163.

The biological details of Bisharp in Pokemon Go

Bisharp is a bipedal, humanoid Pokémon. It has a round, red and black head, similar to a war helmet, topped with a golden, double-headed axe blade. Its face is primarily yellow with a black outline. The helmet shrouds most of its yellow-and-black face, although its triangular eyes are visible. Resembling shoulder pads, the red shoulders of Bisharp project slightly over its arms and have a thin yellow line where they meet its black torso. It has white, metallic hands that resemble gloves, with retractable, blades attached. Encircling its torso are two blades, which create the impression of a ribcage. Its thighs are red and become progressively thinner as they connect to the knee. Both of its feet are metallic and split down the middle, resembling cloven hooves. These hooves are also similar to steel war boots or possibly leggings. In the wild, Bisharp rules over a pack of Pawniard, and fights other Bisharp to become the alpha of the pack. The loser of these fights is cast out. It is notably pitiless, having no expression when finishing off prey. When hunting, the Pawniard allows the leader Bisharp to perform the finishing blow. Once a head blade of Bisharp is chipped or damaged, it retires from its position as boss. Bisharp keeps a close eye on members of its pack to ensure none of the Pawniard think about betraying it. It has violent conflicts with Fraxure over the locations of sharpening stones.

Bisharp best moveset

The best moveset for Bisharp is Snarl and Iron Head when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Bisharp weaknesses

It is vulnerable to Fighting, Fire, and Ground moves.

Bisharp evolution

Bisharp eventually evolves from Pawniard.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic