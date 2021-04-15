Pokemon Go: Learn About Electabuzz Best Moveset, Weakness, Its Evolution In This Guide

Since the launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has changed the face of the augmented reality-based gaming sector. Its publisher, Niantic, has been constantly updating the game with new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raid battles to make the game more interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Electabuzz in Pokemon Go, Electabuzz best moveset, weakness, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Electabuzz in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all the stat details of Electabuzz you need to know in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note it down. Because these stats will give you a clear overview of whether it’s worth putting all your effort and energy into catching this Pokemon and add it to your Pokemon collection. Electabuzz is an Electric type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 2334. In the next section, we will look at the base stats, max CP, and the biological details of Electabuzz in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 198.

Defense, 158.

Stamina, 163.

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 1000.

Level 20. Max hatched/raids. 1333.

Level 30, Max wild. 2001.

Level 40, 2334.

The biological details of Electabuzz in Pokemon Go

Electabuzz is a slightly humanoid Pokémon with a few feline traits. It has antennae with bulbous tips where its ears should be, two long tufts of fur on top of its head, small eyes, and two large fangs in its upper jaw. It is covered in yellow fur with many black stripes. There is a large, lightning bolt-shaped stripe on the chest of Electabuzz, a V-shaped stripe on its forehead, one stripe on its side, a thick stripe down its back, two bands on each leg, several broken bands on each arm, and many rings around its long tail. There are three clawed toes on each of its feet, two in front and one in back, and five fingers on each hand. In the dark, Electabuzz will glow light blue from the electrical charges running across its body. It is constantly leaking more electricity than it consumes. Electabuzz often gathered groups around tall trees in order to wait for the upcoming storm. During torrential thunderstorms, Electabuzz will compete to find locations likely to be struck by lightning in order to absorb the electric power. Electabuzz is often used as an alternative to lightning rods because it is unharmed by the absorption of electricity. It is also capable of entirely nonverbal communication via electrical currents when in close proximity to another of its species. Blackouts have been known to happen when groups of Electabuzz gather to consume electricity of power plants, thus often gets blamed for the occurring power outages. As a result, Ground-type Pokémon are kept around power plants to keep Electabuzz from raiding.

Electabuzz best moveset

The best moveset for Electabuzz is Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Electabuzz weakness

The weakness of Electabuzz is Ground moves.

Electabuzz evolution

Electabuzz eventually evolves into Electivire.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic